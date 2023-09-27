10 Best Smart TVs Under ₹15000: Buying Guide for September 2023

In the age of digital streaming and high-definition content, the demand for smart TVs has seen an exponential rise. While many premium brands offer smart TVs with a plethora of features, they often come with a hefty price tag. However, the good news for budget-conscious consumers is that there are several quality smart TVs available under the ₹15000 price bracket. Here’s a comprehensive guide to the top 10 smart TVs that won’t break the bank but will still elevate your viewing experience.

1. VW 80 cm (32 inches) LED TV

VW has introduced an 80 cm LED TV that fits perfectly within the ₹15000 budget. This TV promises to deliver quality visuals without compromising on performance.

2. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED

Acer’s Advanced I Series offers an HD ready smart LED TV enhanced with Google TV features, ensuring a seamless streaming experience.

3. Mi 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV

Chinese brand Mi brings to the table a 32-inch panel equipped with HD quality. This smart Android LED TV is priced attractively at just ₹15000.

4. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced N Series HD Ready LED TV

Another offering from Acer, the Advanced N Series provides viewers with an HD ready LED experience, all within a budget-friendly price range.

5. LG 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TV

Tech giant LG offers a 32-inch HD ready smart LED panel, ensuring dynamic and vibrant visuals for an immersive viewing experience.

6. OnePlus Y Series HD Smart LED TV

OnePlus, known for its smartphones, has ventured into the smart TV segment with its Y Series. This 32-inch HD smart LED TV promises endless entertainment without exceeding the ₹15000 mark.

7. Redmi 32 inch Series HD Smart LED TV

Redmi’s 32-inch series is perfect for those seeking high-quality entertainment at home. This HD smart LED TV is both feature-rich and budget-friendly.

8. Samsung Wondertainment Series

Tech giant Samsung presents its Wondertainment series, featuring an LED panel display. This series promises quality entertainment at an affordable price.

9. TCL 32 inch Smart LED TV

TCL’s 32-inch smart LED TV is another excellent option for those seeking quality entertainment. With its advanced features, it promises a top-notch viewing experience.

10. Mi 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV

Mi’s 5A Series offers an HD ready smart Android LED TV experience, ensuring crisp visuals and a plethora of smart features.

In conclusion, the smart TV market under ₹15000 is brimming with options that cater to various needs and preferences. Whether you’re a movie buff, a binge-watcher, or someone who enjoys gaming, there’s a smart TV out there for you. Make an informed choice and enjoy a premium viewing experience without stretching your budget.