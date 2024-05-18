18 Best Android Apps and Games on Sale to Install This Week

Discover the top 18 Android apps and games on sale this week. Download productivity tools and immersive games at discounted prices. Hurry, limited-time offers!

This week, the Google Play Store is brimming with fantastic deals on a variety of Android apps and games. Whether you’re looking for productivity tools or immersive gaming experiences, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a detailed look at the top 18 apps and games you should consider downloading this week.

Apps on Sale

Mindz (Reduced from $4.99 to $2.49)

A versatile tool for project planning and idea organization. Ideal for students, professionals, and anyone needing to structure their thoughts.

1Weather (Free)

A comprehensive weather app providing detailed forecasts, radar maps, and alerts. Perfect for staying updated on the go.

Bitwarden (Free)

A secure password manager that helps you keep all your passwords safe and accessible across multiple devices.

Google Drive (Free)

Essential for file storage and sharing, Google Drive integrates seamlessly with other Google services for efficient workflow management.

Zoom Cloud Meetings (Free)

Popular for virtual meetings, Zoom allows up to 100 participants in its free tier, making it a staple for remote work and online classes.

StandBy Mode Pro (Free with in-app purchases)

An advanced keyboard app that offers aesthetic customization and powerful features, suitable for both casual and heavy users.

Games on Sale

Slay The Spire (Reduced from $9.99 to $6.99)

A highly acclaimed roguelike deckbuilder where strategic decisions and luck play crucial roles in advancing through challenging levels.

Conquistadorio (Reduced from $1.49 to $0.77)

A quirky point-and-click adventure game featuring a walking skeleton on a quest for a new resting place. Fun and engaging for fans of adventure genres.

Crying Suns (Reduced from $7.99 to $5.99)

An epic space exploration game that combines tactical combat and storytelling, offering a rich narrative experience.

Incredibox (Reduced from $4.99 to $3.49)

A music creation game where players can mix and match beats to create unique soundtracks. Great for music enthusiasts and casual gamers alike.

Root (Reduced from $9.99 to $4.99)

A digital adaptation of the popular board game, Root involves strategic gameplay set in a forest realm of woodland creatures.

Roundguard (Reduced from $7.99 to $3.99)

A bouncy dungeon crawler featuring pinball mechanics. Ideal for those who enjoy quirky and innovative gameplay.

The Castles of Burgundy (Reduced from $9.99 to $5.49)

A classic strategy game set in medieval France, where players build settlements and castles to expand their domains.

Reventure (Reduced from $2.99 to $1.49)

A humorous adventure game that boasts multiple endings and paths, ensuring high replayability and fun.

60 Parsecs! (Reduced from $3.99 to $1.99)

A survival adventure game set in space, where players must manage their crew and resources to stay alive.

Sheltered (Reduced from $3.99 to $1.99)

A post-apocalyptic survival game that focuses on family and resource management. A deep and emotional gaming experience.

The Escapists 2 (Reduced from $6.99 to $3.49)

A strategy game where players must plan and execute daring prison escapes. Engaging and challenging for strategy lovers.

Flockers (Reduced from $4.99 to $2.49)

A puzzle game from the creators of Worms, where players guide sheep through deadly traps and obstacles. Perfect for puzzle enthusiasts.

These apps and games are not only budget-friendly this week but also provide a wide range of utilities and entertainment. Whether you’re organizing your life with Mindz and Bitwarden, or diving into strategic adventures with Slay The Spire and The Castles of Burgundy, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers