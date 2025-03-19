2025 MG Comet EV Hits Indian Roads with Enhanced Features and Revised Prices

JSW MG Motor India today announced the launch of the updated 2025 MG Comet EV in the Indian market. The compact electric vehicle now boasts several new features aimed at improving convenience, comfort, and safety. Alongside these upgrades, the company has also revised the pricing structure across the variant lineup. This refresh comes shortly after the introduction of the sporty Comet Blackstorm Edition in February, signaling MG’s continued commitment to the electric vehicle segment in India.

The 2025 Comet EV is available in five trim levels: Executive, Excite, Excite Fast Charge, Exclusive, and Exclusive Fast Charge. The starting price for the base Executive variant remains unchanged at ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, prices for other variants have seen an increase. The mid-spec Excite variant now costs ₹6.25 lakh, up from ₹6.09 lakh, while the Excite Fast Charging variant is priced at ₹6.77 lakh, a hike from ₹6.57 lakh. The top-spec Exclusive variant now retails at ₹7.35 lakh, compared to the previous ₹7.13 lakh. The Exclusive Fast Charging variant sees the most significant price jump, now costing ₹7.77 lakh, up from ₹7.50 lakh. The Blackstorm Edition continues to be priced at ₹7.80 lakh.

One of the most notable changes in the 2025 model year is the redistribution of certain features across the variants. Previously, features like the rear parking camera and electrically foldable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) were exclusively available on the top-spec Exclusive variant. With the MY25 update, MG has now extended these features to the Excite and Excite Fast Charge trims. This move aims to make these essential convenience and safety features more accessible to a wider range of customers.

Furthermore, the top-tier Exclusive and Exclusive Fast Charge variants now receive an upgrade in interior comfort with the addition of premium leatherette seat upholstery. These variants also benefit from an enhanced audio experience with the inclusion of a four-speaker sound system. These upgrades build upon the existing feature list, which includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, speed-sensing auto door lock, tire pressure monitoring system, reverse parking camera, electronic parking brake, and electronic stability control.

The Fast Charging variants of the 2025 Comet EV continue to be powered by a 17.4 kWh battery pack, offering an ARAI-claimed range of 230 kilometers on a single charge. This makes it a practical option for city commutes and short intercity trips. MG also continues to offer the innovative Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option, allowing customers to own the car without the battery and pay a subscription fee based on usage, starting at ₹2.5 per kilometer. This option can significantly reduce the initial purchase cost of the vehicle.

The recently launched MG Comet Blackstorm Edition, priced at ₹7.80 lakh (ex-showroom), adds a sporty and premium touch to the Comet EV lineup. It features a distinctive ‘Starry Black’ exterior paint scheme complemented by dark chrome and red accents on various exterior elements. Inside, the Blackstorm Edition boasts leatherette seats with special ‘Blackstorm’ embroidery, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and a four-speaker audio system.

JSW MG Motor India is backing the Comet EV 2025 with its MG e-Shield program. This comprehensive after-sales package includes a 3-year or 1 lakh km vehicle warranty, 3 years of roadside assistance, and three free labor services for scheduled maintenance. The battery pack receives a more extended warranty of 8 years or 1.2 lakh km, providing customers with peace of mind regarding the longevity and reliability of the electric powertrain.

Bookings for both the new 2025 MG Comet EV and the recently launched Comet Blackstorm Edition are now open at MG dealerships across India for a token amount of ₹11,000. The updated feature list and competitive pricing position the MG Comet EV as a strong contender in the burgeoning Indian electric vehicle market, particularly in the affordable compact EV segment. The introduction of enhanced safety and comfort features in the mid and top-spec variants demonstrates MG’s responsiveness to customer feedback and its commitment to offering value-packed electric mobility solutions.

The MG Comet EV competes with other electric vehicles in the Indian market, such as the Tata Tiago EV and the recently launched Tata Punch EV. With the MY25 update, MG aims to further solidify its position by offering a well-rounded package that combines affordability with essential features and a respectable driving range for urban environments. The availability of the Battery-as-a-Service option also makes electric vehicle ownership more accessible to a wider range of potential buyers.

The launch of the 2025 MG Comet EV with its updated features and revised prices reflects the dynamic nature of the Indian electric vehicle market. As competition intensifies, manufacturers are constantly striving to offer more value to customers through feature enhancements and competitive pricing. MG’s latest offering appears to be a step in this direction, providing a compelling option for those looking for a compact and efficient electric vehicle for their daily commutes.