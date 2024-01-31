5 Tech-Infused Gifts Under 10k to Wow Your Valentine

Love knows no bounds, and neither does technology. This Valentine’s Day, dive into the perfect synergy of romance and innovation with our handpicked list of tech gifts—all priced under Rs 10,000.

Whether your partner is a gadget enthusiast or simply appreciates the thoughtful gesture of practicality and affection, we’ve got you covered. From personalized touches to smart solutions, these gifts are bound to make their heart skip a beat without breaking the bank.

Show your love with a touch of technology, and get ready to surprise and delight your partner with these affordable yet exceptional tech treasures!

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 : Elevate your partner’s audio experience with custom-engraved wireless earbuds from OnePlus. Boasting an impressive battery life, these buds ensure an extended playback time of up to 36 hours, providing a seamless and enduring audio experience.

Price: ₹2,999

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera: Capture your Valentine’s Day memories in print instantly with the help of Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera. Featuring a high-key mode for enhanced brightness in photos and automatic exposure measurement for precise aperture settings, this camera empowers you to capture credit-card-size photos instantly with ease. Plus point, it is available in some very classy and cute color options.

Price: Rs. 7,499

All-new Kindle (2022 release) : Surprise your book loving partner with All-new Kindle offering them the convenience of carrying an entire library wherever they go. It’s lightweight and compact feature makes it one of the most comfortable carrying option.

Price: Rs. 9,999.

Noise Halo Plus AMOLED Metal Smart Watch: Give the gift of technology with stylish Noise Halo Plus Amoled Metal Smart Watch from Noise which combines elegance and practicality.

Price: Rs. 3,499.

Sony WH- CH 520 Wireless On- Ear Bluetooth Headphone : Share the gift of music with your partner and elevate their audio experience with Sony’s amazing wireless headphones Sony WH- CH 520 featuring advanced on-ear Bluetooth technology. With an impressive battery life of up to 50 hours, these headphones are the ideal choice for extended use. The added bonus lies in the array of color options, including black, blue, beige, and white, allowing you to present your partner with headphones in their favorite color which combines elegance and practicality.

Price: Rs. 4,490

So, in this upcoming This Valentine’s Day, let technology be the bridge that connects your hearts. Choose a gift that aligns with your partner’s interests and brings joy through the seamless integration of innovation and love. Wishing you a very happy gifting!