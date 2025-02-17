boAt, India’s leading audio and wearables brand and the world’s second largest, has announced the launch of its new flagship TWS earbuds, the Nirvana X. These earbuds are designed to deliver a premium audio experience, combining high-resolution audio, dual drivers, multi-device connectivity, and long battery life. The Nirvana X also features in-ear detection, AI-powered microphones for clear calls, and a low-latency gaming mode.

Collaboration with Knowles for Superior Audio

The Nirvana X benefits from a collaboration between boAt and Knowles Corporation, a leading manufacturer of electronic components. The earbuds utilize Knowles’ HiFi BA Drivers, engineered for a balanced sound profile with deep bass and clear highs. This partnership aims to provide users with a studio-quality audio experience.

Immersive Sound Experience

The Nirvana X features a combination of Dual Dynamic 10mm Drivers and Knowles HiFi Balanced Armature Drivers. This combination is designed to create a rich and immersive audio experience for music, podcasts, audiobooks, and movies.

Hi-Res Audio with LDAC

Supporting Sony’s LDAC technology, the Nirvana X enables high-resolution audio streaming. This ensures accurate reproduction of music, preserving the artist’s intended sound.

Seamless Multi-Device Connectivity

The Multi-Point Connectivity feature allows users to connect to two devices simultaneously. This enables seamless switching between devices, such as answering calls on a smartphone while connected to a laptop.

Smart Features for Enhanced Convenience

In-Ear Detection automatically pauses music when an earbud is removed and resumes playback when it is reinserted.

Crystal-Clear Calls with AI-Powered Microphones

Four microphones with AI ENx™ technology isolate the user’s voice from background noise, ensuring clear call quality even in noisy environments.

Extended Battery Life

The Nirvana X offers up to 40 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Personalized Audio with the boAt Hearables App

The boAt Hearables app allows users to customize EQ settings, configure touch controls, enable Multi-Point Connectivity, and receive over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Low-Latency Gaming with BEAST Mode

BEAST Mode provides ultra-low 60ms latency for gaming.

Fast and Easy Pairing

Google Fast Pair technology enables instant pairing with compatible devices.

Availability and Pricing

The Nirvana X is available for INR 2,799 in four colors: Galactic Red, Smokey Amethyst, Mist Blue, and Cosmic Onyx. It can be purchased on boAt’s website, Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, and offline stores.