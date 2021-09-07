Acer Swift X powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU launched for Rs. 84,999

Acer launched its new Swift X laptop in India powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. The thin and light laptop offers more than 15 hours of battery life and comes with up to 16 GB of GDDR6 VRAM and 2 TB of SSD storage. All of that means top-notch performance on tap whether be it for gaming, streaming content online, or performing productivity-oriented tasks. Price starts at Rs. 84,999 for the base model.

Acer Swift X specs and features

The Swift X features a 14-inch full-HD+ IPS display that is surrounded by extremely thin bezels along the sides but is a bit thicker along the top and more so at the bottom. The screen-to-body ratio is still quite impressive 85.7 percent. The display has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and covers 100 percent of the sRGB color gamut. The display also offers 300 nits of peak brightness. The display also supports Acer BlueLightShield technology which Acer said will lower eye strain even during long working sessions.

As already stated, it is the latest AMD Ryzen 5 5600U mobile processor that powers the laptop in tandem with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. There is 4 GB of GDDR6 VRAM on board though that can be upped to a max of 16 GB. To deal with the heat emanated by the processor, the Swift X comes with an advanced cooling system comprising of a fan with 59 blades along with a twin D6 copper pipe for quick heat dissipation. Aiding in this is the keyboard that too comes with an air inlet of its own and can dispel some amount of heat.

For power, there is the 59Wh power source that the laptop comes with that supports fast charging while being able to sustain operations for 15 hours comfortably. For ports, there is the USB Type-C port on board along with an HDMI port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Besides this, the laptop also supports Wi-Fi 6 as well. For security, the laptop supports Windows Hello while there also is a fingerprint sensor as well for secure log-ins. Then there is the AI-based noise suppression tech which allows for better quality audio during video calls.

Another nice feature of the laptop is its all-metal construction which makes it durable and rigid while still weighing in at a quite convenient 1.39 kilos. It’s incredibly thin too, measuring just 17.9 mm at its thickest point. The laptop also comes with an array of attractive colors to choose from.

Price and availability

The Acer Swift X range starts at Rs. 84,999 and is available right now via the company’s official website in India. It will also be available later from other offline and online stores such as Flipkart, Vijay Sales, and such.