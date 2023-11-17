Acer Unveils New G Series Google TV Range

Acer has announced the launch of its new G Series Google TV line-up, featuring a range of televisions with advanced audio-visual capabilities. The series includes a variety of screen sizes and incorporates several high-tech features designed to enhance the home viewing experience.

Key Highlights:

The G Series offers a range of sizes from 32″ HD-Ready to 65″ Ultra High Definition TVs.

Features include Dolby Atmos, MEMC technology, Wide Colour Gamut, and Super Brightness.

Supports HDR10 and HLG for High Dynamic Range content.

Equipped with ARM CORTEX A55 CPU, 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage.

Manufactured in India, Acer aims to cater to the General Trade channel with this series.

The Acer G Series introduces a selection of televisions varying from a 32-inch HD-Ready model to a 65-inch Ultra High Definition model. This assortment aims to cater to a wide range of consumer preferences and home setups.

Key features of the G Series televisions include Dolby Atmos for immersive sound, Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC) for reducing motion blur, and a Wide Colour Gamut that displays over 1 billion color shades. Additionally, these televisions provide super brightness and enhanced black levels for improved contrast. They also support HDR10 and HLG, enabling the enjoyment of High Dynamic Range content from various sources.

The G Series TVs are equipped with high-fidelity audio, featuring 24W speakers and Dolby Atmos encoding. The series is powered by the latest ARM CORTEX A55 CPU, supported by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage, ensuring a fluid performance for all entertainment needs.

Mr. Anand Dubey, CEO of Indkal Technologies Pvt Ltd, expressed enthusiasm for the G Series, highlighting its 100% manufacturing within India. He noted the company’s commitment to understanding and meeting consumer needs, a factor that has been central to the development of this series. The G Series, according to Dubey, is designed to meet the demands of the General Trade channel, backed by a robust after-sales service network.

Acer’s G Series Google TV is positioned as a blend of high-quality visuals and sound, engineered to fulfill the evolving demands of modern consumers, promising a unique and comprehensive home entertainment experience.