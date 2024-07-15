Acerpure from Acer Group Unveils New TV Series Starting at Rs. 11,490

Discover the Acerpure TV series by Acer, starting at Rs. 11,490. Enjoy Pure Vision, Dolby Audio, Google TV, and more. Available in 32 to 65 inches.

Acerpure, a division of the Acer Group known for its 48 years of innovation and leadership in the global IT hardware market, has introduced its latest flagship product, the Acerpure Aspire & Swift TV series. These TVs are available in sizes ranging from 32 to 65 inches, including 32, 43, 55, and 65 inches. They are designed to provide an immersive viewing experience with state-of-the-art technology.

Advanced Features for Pure Entertainment

The Acerpure TVs boast a stunning display with 1.07 billion colors, offering pure clarity and vibrancy in every scene. Equipped with Pure Dolby audio, a bezel-less design, multiple connectivity options, and a powerful processor, these models are designed to deliver pure style with advanced technology. The TVs offer up to Ultra High Definition (UHD) resolution of 3840 x 2160, ensuring crystal-clear picture quality that highlights every detail.

Seamless Integration and Viewing Experience

Powered by the Google TV operating system, the Acerpure TV series ensures seamless integration with a wide range of apps and services, providing pure entertainment options. With a 178-degree viewing angle, viewers can enjoy consistent picture quality from wider angles, making these TVs ideal for family movie nights and social gatherings. The Variable Refresh Rate feature enhances the viewing experience for fast-paced action scenes and sports, ensuring smooth motion handling.

Superior Audio and Connectivity

The Acerpure Swift series focuses on delivering Pure Audio with immersive Dolby ATMOS technology, creating a multi-dimensional sound experience. Connectivity options are plentiful, with three HDMI 2.0 ports, USB 2.0, Bluetooth V5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4G + 5G), and an ethernet port, allowing users to connect various devices and enjoy their favorite content, making it a television of pure trust and entertainment.

Make in India Initiative

Aligned with the Make in India initiative, the Acerpure TV series combines innovative technology with the pride of Indian manufacturing. Vasudeva G, Director of Acerpure India, stated, “As we enter the new market, we aim to reinforce a strong position in the consumer electronics space. The five different variants launched under the Aspire and Swift Google TV series represent our commitment to align with the varied needs of Indian consumers, enabling them to embrace a more pure and technologically advanced life. Coming from Acer with a long history of technology breakthroughs in the IT category, we believe that our innovative approach and dedication to quality will resonate with consumers, making Acerpure a household name synonymous with excellence and innovation in home entertainment.”

Exceptional Customer Service

With over 18,000 pin codes being serviced, Acerpure is committed to providing world-class customer service and reliability, ensuring a hassle-free experience. The combination of Pure Vision, Pure Audio, Pure Style, Pure Trust, and Pure Entertainment makes the Acerpure Aspire and Swift TV series an outstanding choice for consumers seeking a superior home entertainment solution.

Price and Availability

The Acerpure TV is available at Acer Exclusive Stores across India and is exclusively on Flipkart. The series launches with an attractive introductory price of Rs. 11,490, available for a limited time.