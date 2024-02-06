ACT Fibernet  Netflix – this valentine day we make the connections stronger.

ACT Fibernet, one of India’s largest wired ISPs, unveiled a heartfelt partnership with Netflix, aiming to bring cherished customers an unforgettable Valentine’s Day experience. Through this collaboration, they will curate a special Valentine’s day experience centered around the timeless themes of love and togetherness. This campaign celebrates profound connections forged through shared experiences, infusing the spirit of love into the hearts of valued customers.

Customers with an ACT Fibernet + Netflix plan can win the perfect V-Day movie date by participating in a social media contest

Of all the participants, ACT Fibnernet will set up the ideal romantic movie night for select lucky customers at their homes – with decor, lighting and Netflix.

All they have to do is participate in a social media contest from the 2nd to the 7th of February and few winners will win a perfect V-Day movie date set up with decor, lighting and a romantic movie on Netflix from the ACT Fibernet at their homes. Couples can participate in the contest by getting an ACT + Netflix Plan or upgrading their plan.

Apart from tapping the traditional media channels, the broadband service provider would be roping in influencers and brand social media pages to reach out to the audience for the campaign.

Mr. Ravi Karthik, CMO of ACT Fibernet, said, “We believe in the power of shared moments and the joy they bring to our lives. ACT shares a special partnership with Netflix, at ACT we understand power of strong connections, this Valentine day , we want to celebrate the connections. With this campaign, we aim to celebrate the spirit of Valentine’s Day by offering our customers an opportunity to create cherished memories together. We seek to spread the love this Valentine’s Day as we commit to provide seamless connectivity and service across the country.”