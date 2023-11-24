Actian and Quation Unite to Revolutionize Digital Transformation in Landmark Partnership

Today, Actian, a prominent data management platform, unveiled a strategic partnership with Quation, a leading figure in data analytics solutions. The collaboration, showcased in Bangalore, harnesses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to offer innovative, future-ready solutions for businesses navigating the evolving digital landscape.

Key Highlights:

Actian and Quation announce a groundbreaking partnership in data analytics.

The collaboration leverages AI and ML technologies for future-ready solutions.

The alliance spans diverse sectors, including banking, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and automotive.

Services include advanced data analytics, cloud integration, and transformative digital strategies.

The partnership aims to provide scalable, efficient, and adaptable solutions for businesses.

Quation, established in 2022, is known for its pioneering approach in data analytics.

The collaboration focuses on developing IoT and AI-driven analytics products.

Quation’s VP, Subramaniam Mani, emphasizes the commitment to delivering holistic solutions.

The partnership aims to enable intelligent decision-making in real-time for businesses.

The alliance promises enhanced security, scalability, and a competitive edge for clients.

In an era where data management is paramount, this partnership signifies more than just collaboration; it marks a convergence of expertise and innovation poised to propel businesses into a new era of digital proficiency. The collaboration, spanning sectors such as banking, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and automotive, promises to offer scalable, efficient, and supremely adaptable solutions. This Agile framework empowers businesses to make swift, informed decisions, optimize operations, and fuel unprecedented growth.

Quation, established in 2022, has rapidly become a vanguard in the digital technology space. Renowned for its pioneering approach in data analytics, Quation’s suite of services, ranging from customer experience enhancement to predictive analytics, is reshaping how businesses leverage data for strategic advantage.

Quation’s VP, Subramaniam Mani, comments on the partnership, stating, “The strategic alliance with Actian is a significant step forward for businesses navigating the digital age. Confronting the challenge of massive data sets and a constantly evolving digital landscape is no small feat. Our collaboration with Actian is a calculated stride towards conquering these challenges. Together, we’re committed to delivering holistic solutions that not only manage colossal data but also extract vital, decision-making insights.”

This collaboration isn’t just about offering services; it’s about developing groundbreaking products with a special focus on IoT and AI-driven analytics. The partnership aims to go beyond the conventional and enable intelligent decision-making for businesses in real-time. In a world increasingly driven by data, this alliance between Actian and Quation is poised to offer enhanced security, scalability, and a competitive edge to clients, setting a new standard in the industry.