Aether Mindtech Launches Evolv28: A New Era in Mindfulness Wearables

Aether Mindtech has introduced Evolv28, marking India’s entry into the market of non-invasive, wearable devices aimed at enhancing mental well-being. Positioned as a tool to facilitate better sleep, reduce stress, and promote a balanced lifestyle, Evolv28 uses a safe magnetic field to stimulate the brain stem. The device, designed to be worn around the neck, claims to improve users’ mindfulness by supporting habits that foster mental presence, concentration, and mood upliftment. It operates for up to 45 hours on a single charge and has received certifications from several international regulatory bodies.

Key Highlights:

Evolv28 is designed for non-invasive brain stem stimulation to promote mental well-being.

The device supports habits for improving focus, mood, and social connections.

It offers up to 45 hours of operation on a single charge and is certified by FCC, CE, WPC, and ISED.

Available in three packages, prices start at Rs. 19,999.

The product aims to reduce stress and enhance sleep without medication.

P V Shyam Sunder, Director of Concept and Technology at Evolv28, highlighted the growing concern over mental health and the need for solutions that address these issues head-on, rather than merely tracking them. He emphasized the device’s innovative approach to stimulating the brain stem, aiming to induce a state of mindfulness as a step towards a healthier nation.

The technology behind Evolv28 involves the use of Variable Complex-weak Magnetic Fields (VCMF) to guide the nervous system into states of calmness, focus, and restful awareness, supporting the user’s ability to destress, concentrate, and sleep better. The device pairs with a mobile app to offer programs that encourage mindful technology use, designed for all-day wear and suitable for a wide range of users.

Evolv28 is available in three different packages, with prices starting at Rs. 19,999 for the Basic package, which supports one user and one program. The Pro package, for two users with four programs, is priced at Rs. 24,999, and the Premium package, catering to four users with eight programs, is available for Rs. 33,499. Pre-orders can be placed through the company’s website, making it accessible to individuals seeking a holistic approach to wellness in the digital age.