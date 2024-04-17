Air India’s Mobile App Awarded Gold at Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards 2024

Air India’s mobile application has garnered the Gold Stevie® Award for Innovation in General Utility Apps at the 2024 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards. This recognition underscores its impact in enhancing traveler interaction and utility through advanced features.

Key Highlights:

The app received the Gold Stevie® Award among over 1,000 Asia-Pacific nominations.

It is the first Indian airline app to earn this recognition, marking a significant milestone.

Recent updates include advanced features aimed at improving the user experience, such as real-time flight status updates and an AI-driven virtual assistant.

Revamped Mobile Experience

Following its acquisition by the Tata Group, Air India has significantly upgraded its app, focusing on user experience. The app now includes features such as a dynamic splash screen that displays crucial travel information, easy navigation for upcoming trips, and a comprehensive loyalty portal.

Dr. Satya Ramaswamy, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Air India, emphasized the app’s role in enhancing customer interaction. “The Air India mobile app is a key digital channel that helps us connect with our guests and enhance their travel experience,” he said. “We are dedicated to continuous improvement and innovation, integrating customer feedback into future updates.”

Innovative Features Set to Enhance User Engagement

The application’s new features are tailored to meet the needs of modern travelers, providing tools like baggage tracking and a ‘flight status’ feature that offers updates on incoming aircraft. These additions aim to streamline the travel process, making it more enjoyable and less stressful for passengers.

The app has received high praise in user reviews, achieving a 4.7 rating in the Apple iOS app store in India, indicating a strong approval from its user base. The jury at the Stevie Awards highlighted the app’s ability to transform travel uncertainties into reassuring, timely information.

Ongoing Innovations and Future Plans

Air India continues to innovate with plans to introduce more features such as comprehensive computer-vision capabilities. These future enhancements are expected to further improve the functionality and responsiveness of the app, solidifying its position as a leader in airline mobile applications.