Airtel Boosts India’s Global Connectivity with SEA-ME-WE-6 Cable Landings

Bharti Airtel Limited (“Airtel”), a leading Indian telecommunications service provider, has significantly enhanced India’s global connectivity by landing the SEA-ME-WE-6 (Southeast Asia-Middle East-West Europe-6, or SMW6) submarine cable system in both Mumbai and Chennai. These landings mark a major step in bolstering India’s digital infrastructure and its connection to the rest of the world.

Strategic Cable Landings in Mumbai and Chennai

The SEA-ME-WE-6 cable, spanning 21,700 Rkm, connects India to key global hubs, including Singapore and Marseille, France, traversing Egypt via terrestrial routes. Airtel successfully landed the cable in Mumbai on December 30, 2024, and subsequently in Chennai, further diversifying India’s international connectivity options. These landings were facilitated by SubCom, a leading subsea fiber optic cable systems supplier responsible for the project’s engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

Enhanced Network Capacity and Global Reach

This strategic initiative underscores Airtel’s commitment to providing robust and reliable global network services. The SEA-ME-WE-6 system will bring a substantial 220 Tbps of global capacity to India, significantly increasing the nation’s bandwidth and supporting the growing demand for data-intensive applications and services. Airtel has invested in the core cable and co-built a private network of four fiber pairs between Singapore, Chennai, and Mumbai, demonstrating its dedication to enhancing connectivity within the region.

Integration with Nxtra by Airtel Data Centers

The newly landed cables will be seamlessly integrated with Nxtra by Airtel’s state-of-the-art data center facilities in Mumbai and Chennai. This integration will enable global hyperscalers and businesses operating in India to access international connectivity and data center services seamlessly, fostering innovation and growth in the digital economy.

Airtel’s Expanding Global Network

Airtel’s investment in SEA-ME-WE-6 complements its extensive global network, which spans five continents and includes investments in 34 cables worldwide. Recent additions to its portfolio include 2Africa, Southeast Asia-Japan Cable 2 (SJC2), and Equiano. These cables, along with established systems like the i2i Cable Network (i2icn), Europe India Gateway (EIG), IMEWE, SEA-ME-WE-4, AAG, Unity, EASSy, Gulf Bridge International (GBI), and Middle East North Africa Submarine Cable (MENA Cable), connect India to crucial regions across the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the US.

Airtel’s Commitment to Digital India

Sharat Sinha, Director & CEO – Airtel Business, emphasized Airtel’s commitment to providing best-in-class services. He stated that this investment will enhance Airtel’s secure, diverse, and scalable global network, addressing the growing demand for global connectivity and data in India. The cable landing in both Mumbai and Chennai signifies Airtel’s dedication to supporting Digital India’s growing needs.