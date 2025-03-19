Airtel Enhances Network at Wankhede Stadium for IPL 2025

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season commencing on March 22, 2025, Bharti Airtel has strengthened its mobile network infrastructure at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The company aims to provide a consistent network experience for the anticipated crowd of approximately 100,000 cricket enthusiasts during the matches.

Airtel has upgraded seven existing cell sites in the vicinity of the stadium. This enhancement is expected to significantly improve both voice and data connectivity for Airtel customers attending the IPL games. The network upgrades have been strategically planned to handle the high volume of spectators expected at the venue.

Aditya Kumar Kankaria, CEO – Mumbai, Bharti Airtel, stated, “With the upcoming IPL tournament expected to draw massive crowds, we have proactively upgraded our mobile network infrastructure at Wankhede stadium. This will ensure that our customers stay connected and can share the excitement of the event in real-time.”

Beyond the stadium, Airtel has also conducted extensive network optimization across key areas in Mumbai to ensure a widespread and reliable network experience. These locations include the airport, railway stations such as Marine Drive, Nariman Point, Churchgate Station, Marine Lines Station, and the Gateway of India. Furthermore, premium hotels in the city, including The Oberoi, Trident, and Taj Colaba, have undergone thorough network assessments to improve coverage.

Airtel has confirmed that similar network augmentation measures have been implemented across all stadiums in India hosting IPL matches. This initiative is part of the company’s broader strategy to cater to the increased mobile usage during the cricket season, which spans from March to May 2025.