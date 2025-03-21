Airtel Introduces New International Roaming Packs Starting at ₹133

Airtel has announced the launch of its latest international roaming packs, aiming to provide affordable and convenient connectivity for travelers across over 180 countries, including the UAE. According to a company statement released on Thursday, March 20, 2025, the new plans start at ₹133 per day.

The company stated that these new roaming packs are designed to simplify international travel by offering a single, all-encompassing package that eliminates the need for customers to purchase multiple country-specific plans. Travelers can select a pack based on the duration of their journey, providing connectivity across a wide range of destinations.

The new International Roaming Packs include several features. Select packs with a validity of more than 30 days offer complimentary in-flight connectivity. The service is designed to activate automatically upon arrival in a foreign country. Airtel also highlights unlimited data and voice benefits as part of these plans, though specific details regarding data limits and call allowances were not immediately available. Customers will have access to 24/7 contact center support via the number 9910099100 for assistance from anywhere globally, offered free of cost.

Airtel has streamlined the activation process, allowing customers to purchase these packs through the Airtel Thanks app, the company website (https://www.airtel.in/ir-packs/), by visiting local Airtel stores, or at airport kiosks.

Through partnerships with telecommunications providers in various key destinations, including the USA, UK, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Singapore, Canada, and Australia, Airtel aims to ensure consistent connectivity for its customers. This will allow travelers to make calls, browse the internet, stream content, and share media seamlessly.

While Airtel’s press release mentions plans starting at ₹133 per day, information available on the Airtel website and other sources indicates that the lowest priced international roaming packs may start from ₹195 or ₹648 for a single day, offering a limited set of benefits including in-flight connectivity on select flights. These discrepancies suggest that the ₹133 price point might be associated with a specific plan or offer with different terms and conditions.

Airtel emphasizes that customers will have control over their usage through the Airtel Thanks app, where they can manage their plan, track usage, change packs, and receive billing updates. The company positions these new roaming packs as a cost-effective solution for staying connected while traveling internationally.