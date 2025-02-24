Airtel Partners with Apple to Offer Apple TV+ and Apple Music to Wi-Fi and Postpaid Customers

Bharti Airtel has announced a strategic collaboration with Apple, enabling its Wi-Fi and Postpaid users to access Apple TV+ and Apple Music as part of their plans. Customers subscribed to Home Wi-Fi plans starting at Rs. 999 will gain exclusive access to Apple TV+, allowing them to enjoy premium content across multiple devices. Meanwhile, Postpaid users on plans above Rs. 999 will also receive access to Apple TV+ along with a six-month free subscription to Apple Music, offering a rich catalog of Indian and global music.

Exclusive Benefits for Home Wi-Fi Customers

Airtel Home Wi-Fi customers can now enjoy Apple TV+ as part of their plans, alongside various OTT services such as ZEE5, Amazon Prime, and Jio Hotstar. These plans offer high-speed internet ranging from 200 Mbps to 1 Gbps, ensuring a seamless streaming experience. Customers can watch Apple TV+ content on multiple devices, including smart TVs, tablets, and smartphones, enhancing their home entertainment setup. The integration of Apple TV+ with existing OTT subscriptions ensures a diverse range of content, making Airtel a preferred choice for digital entertainment.

The Rs. 999 plan offers up to 200 Mbps speed with Apple TV+, ZEE5, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, and 23+ OTTs. The Rs. 1099 plan provides the same 200 Mbps speed but includes 350+ TV channels (HD included) along with Apple TV+, ZEE5, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, and 23+ OTTs. Customers opting for the Rs. 1599 plan receive 300 Mbps speed with 350+ TV channels (HD included) and access to Apple TV+, ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, and 23+ OTTs. The Rs. 3999 plan delivers the highest speed of 1 Gbps along with 350+ TV channels (HD included), and premium OTT benefits, including Apple TV+, ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, and 23+ OTTs.

Additional Perks for Postpaid Customers

Airtel Postpaid customers on plans above Rs. 999 will now have access to Apple TV+ along with a six-month free subscription to Apple Music. These plans also offer generous data benefits ranging from 150 GB to 320 GB, catering to heavy data users. Additionally, Postpaid subscribers can enjoy various OTT platforms, including Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, and Xstream Play, further enriching their entertainment choices. With add-on SIM options available, these plans provide excellent value for families and individuals looking for a comprehensive digital experience.

The Rs. 999 postpaid plan includes 150 GB of data, 2 add-on SIMs, and access to Apple TV+, Apple Music, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, and Xstream Play Unlimited (20+ OTTs). The Rs. 1199 plan offers 190 GB of data, 3 add-on SIMs, and the same OTT benefits. Customers on the Rs. 1399 plan receive 240 GB of data, 3 add-on SIMs, and additional perks like Netflix Basic Unlimited, along with Apple TV+, Apple Music, Amazon Prime, Jio Hotstar, and Xstream Play Unlimited (20+ OTTs). The premium Rs. 1749 plan provides 320 GB of data, 4 add-on SIMs, and Netflix Standard Unlimited, alongside all other streaming benefits.

Airtel Expands Its Entertainment Ecosystem

By integrating Apple TV+ and Apple Music, Airtel further strengthens its OTT content portfolio, which already includes platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5, and Jio Hotstar. This move reinforces Airtel’s position as a leading provider of digital entertainment, ensuring customers have a comprehensive and immersive content experience.