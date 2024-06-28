Airtel Price Hike for Prepaid Recharge Plans, Postpaid Plans Announced

Airtel, a leading telecom operator, disclosed a revision in its tariff rates for prepaid and postpaid plans effective from July 3. This announcement, aligning closely after a similar update from Reliance Jio, marks an up to 20 percent increase in plan costs. This adjustment aims to boost Airtel’s mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) to maintain profitability and continue investments in technology.

Revised Prepaid Plan Costs

Starting next week, Airtel’s prepaid users will experience a rise in the costs of various data and calling plans. The goal is to elevate the ARPU to over Rs. 300. Notable increases include the annual Rs. 1,799 and Rs. 2,999 plans, which will see hikes of Rs. 200 and Rs. 600, respectively. These plans, along with others, offer unlimited voice calls and up to 100 SMS per day, although data add-on packs vary in terms of SMS offerings. Below is a detailed breakdown of the price adjustments across different plans:

Rs. 179 plan adjusted to Rs. 199 for 2GB with a 28-day validity

Rs. 455 plan adjusted to Rs. 509 for 6GB with an 84-day validity

Multiple daily data plans have also seen an increase, reflecting the new pricing strategy aimed at sustaining the company’s growth and network expansion.

Changes to Postpaid Plans

The revision also affects postpaid subscribers, who will see their monthly bills increase. The Rs. 399 plan, providing one connection and 40GB of data along with an Xstream Premium subscription, will change to Rs. 449. The Rs. 499 plan, which includes 75GB of data and additional benefits like Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime, will be adjusted to Rs. 549. Higher-tier plans like the Rs. 599 and Rs. 999 plans are also set to rise to Rs. 699 and Rs. 1,199 respectively, reflecting the added value of multiple connections and substantial data allowances.

International and In-Flight Connectivity

In addition to domestic plan changes, Airtel highlighted its new international roaming plans that cater to travelers in 184 countries. Moreover, Airtel introduced specific in-flight roaming plans for both prepaid and postpaid users, expanding its service offerings to accommodate the needs of frequent flyers.

Airtel’s tariff revision is a strategic move to balance the need for continuous investment in advanced network technologies while maintaining service quality for its customer base. The new pricing structure will be visible on Airtel’s website starting next week, allowing customers to adjust to the new costs associated with their mobile and data services.