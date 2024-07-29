Airtel Refarms Mid-Band Spectrum to Boost 5G Capacity, Eyes Standalone 5G Launch

Bharti Airtel, one of India’s major telecom operators, announced on July 29, 2024, that it has begun reallocating its existing mid-band spectrum to meet the increasing demand for 5G services. This move will enable the company to expand 5G coverage on its 1800, 2100, and 2300 MHz bands, enhancing browsing speeds and indoor coverage for its customers.

The company has also successfully piloted a seamless switch between standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) modes on its 5G network in select circles. This technology enables Airtel to potentially become the first network in India to run on both SA and NSA modes, promising a superior user experience.

Airtel’s CTO, Randeep Sekhon, emphasized the significance of this development, stating, “As more customers pivot to our 5G services, we have re-farmed our mid-band spectrum which was being used for 4G services. With this, we are also ready to launch standalone technology. This will mean that the Airtel network will be the first network in India to run on both standalone and non-standalone modes allowing us to deliver the best experience in the market.”

The pilot of the SA and NSA switch has been conducted in Rewari, Chennai, and Bhubaneswar with positive results. This capability will allow Airtel to introduce innovative applications, services, and solutions through open APIs, differentiated connectivity, and service-based architecture.

Over the past year, Airtel has showcased the potential of 5G through various use cases that have transformed how customers live and work. The company’s 5G rollout has been swift, now covering all 28 states and 8 union territories in India.