Alienware m18 R2 Launches in India: A Leap in Gaming Technology

Dell Technologies and Alienware have introduced the Alienware m18 R2 in India, marking a significant advancement in gaming laptops. Equipped with the latest 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, the Alienware m18 R2 is designed to provide a desktop-like gaming experience with enhanced visuals and performance.

Key Highlights:

Powered by 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.

Features an 18-inch QHD+ display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 165Hz refresh rate, and ComfortView Plus.

Improved thermal capacity with Alienware’s Cryo-tech cooling technology, including Element 31.

Enhanced gaming experience with Alienware Command Centre 6.1, upgraded FHD webcam with HDR, AI-powered microphone, and Wi-Fi 7 capabilities.

Supports up to 270W Total Power Performance for overclocking without throttling.

The Alienware m18 R2 delivers superior performance and visuals for gamers. Its QHD+ display provides an expansive view and smooth visuals, complemented by hardware-based low blue light technology for comfortable gaming sessions. The laptop’s cooling system includes quad ultra-thin fans and a comprehensive thermal management system to ensure sustained performance.

Pujan Chadha, Director for Product Marketing at Dell Technologies India, highlighted the laptop’s cutting-edge technology and gameplay enhancements, emphasizing its appeal to gamers seeking top-tier performance without the constraints of a stationary setup.

The Alienware m18 R2 offers enhanced gaming features, including AI-driven frame rate improvements, superior thermal management, and customizable gaming controls through the Alienware Command Centre 6.1. It also boasts an upgraded FHD webcam with HDR, AI-powered microphones for clear voice communication, and next-gen connectivity options for a seamless gaming experience. Additionally, the laptop supports up to 10TB of SSD storage and 64GB of DDR5 memory, ensuring quick load times and smooth gameplay.

The laptop is now available for purchase in India at a starting price of INR 2,96,490, accessible through Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores, Amazon.com, and select multi-brand stores.