Amazfit Active Smartwatch Debuts with Advanced Features

Amazfit, a global smart wearable brand under Zepp Health, has launched the Amazfit Active Smartwatch in New Delhi on February 7, 2024. The smartwatch integrates advanced features with a focus on wellness, offering a 1.75″ HD AMOLED display, AI-driven personal coaching through Zepp Coach™, and comprehensive health monitoring. It promises up to two weeks of battery life on a single charge and supports over 120 sports modes with smart recognition for seven sports. Available online and at select retail locations, the smartwatch is priced at INR 12,999.

Key Highlights:

1.75″ HD AMOLED display for an immersive visual experience.

AI-driven personal coaching with Zepp Coach™ for tailored workout insights.

Comprehensive health monitoring including heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress.

Up to two weeks of battery life on a single charge.

Supports over 120 sports modes with smart recognition for seven sports.

The Amazfit Active Smartwatch, introduced by Amazfit, offers an array of features designed for enhancing wellness and fitness routines. With a focus on integrating technology into everyday life, the smartwatch features a vibrant 1.75″ HD AMOLED display, encased in a stainless-steel frame for both durability and style. The lightweight design ensures comfort during extended wear.

The smartwatch’s standout feature is the AI-driven Zepp Coach™, providing personalized coaching based on the user’s fitness level and training intensity. It aims to offer efficient and safe workouts through scientific training methods. Alongside, the device offers precise navigation with five satellite systems and tracks a variety of health metrics to provide a holistic view of the user’s wellness.

Mr. CP Khandelwal, CEO of PR Innovations, highlighted the smartwatch’s role in promoting a holistic approach to well-being, emphasizing its combination of style, power, and wellness features.

The Amazfit Active also includes an innovative Readiness Score, assessing physical and mental readiness each day and providing personalized suggestions. Continuous monitoring of heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, and stress levels is complemented by sleep quality monitoring and a health assessment system for a comprehensive health management approach.

For sports enthusiasts, the smartwatch supports over 120 sports modes and employs smart recognition for seven sports, enhanced by the Peakbeats™ workout status algorithm and Virtual Pacer. Its five satellite positioning systems ensure accurate navigation, making it a reliable tool for outdoor activities.

Connectivity features include the ability to make and receive Bluetooth phone calls directly from the watch, control phone music, and access Amazon Alexa for added convenience and smart assistance.

The Amazfit Active Smartwatch is now available for purchase, offering a blend of technology, style, and health-focused features at an attractive price point