Amazfit Watch Targets Fitness Racers with HYROX Support

Amazfit releases a new software update for its T-Rex 3 smartwatch. The update adds a dedicated tracking mode for HYROX workouts. This move targets the growing number of athletes participating in the hybrid fitness race format. The update addresses a specific need within the fitness community.

The HYROX mode tracks key metrics relevant to the sport. It monitors performance during running and functional exercise stations. Users gain data on split times, heart rate, and overall workout duration. The data helps athletes analyze and improve their race performance. The update expands the T-Rex 3’s fitness tracking capabilities. It moves beyond standard workout modes.

HYROX combines running with functional fitness exercises. Races feature 1 kilometer runs followed by a functional station. The format repeats eight times. The stations include exercises like sled pushes, burpee broad jumps, and wall balls. The sport demands a mix of endurance and strength. The watch now provides specific data for this sport.

The update focuses on data accuracy. It provides real-time feedback during workouts. Users can monitor progress through the watch display. This feature helps athletes manage their pace and effort. The watch provides specific metrics. These metrics are designed for HYROX training and competition.

The T-Rex 3 is designed for outdoor activity. It features a rugged design. The watch withstands harsh conditions. This makes it suitable for HYROX training. The watch has a long battery life. This allows users to track extended workouts. The design and features align with the needs of endurance athletes.

The update arrives through the Zepp app. Users connect the watch to the app to install the update. The process is straightforward. Users receive notifications when the update is available. The company provides clear instructions for the install. The update’s release is staged. This means not all users receive the update at the exact same time.

The company states the update reflects its commitment to fitness tracking. They acknowledge the growth of hybrid fitness racing. They respond to user feedback. The company aims to provide tools for athletes. The tools support various training styles.

The T-Rex 3 includes other features. These include GPS tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking. The watch supports numerous workout modes. The addition of HYROX mode expands the watch’s utility. The device provides more specific data.

The company does not release specific sales figures for the T-Rex 3. However, they report positive user feedback. They observe growth in the market for rugged smartwatches. The company develops software to meet user demands.

The watch’s rugged design includes water resistance. It also includes shock resistance. These features make it suitable for outdoor activities. The watch meets military-grade standards. The company tested the watch in extreme conditions.

The company notes the update improves the user experience. They focus on providing accurate data. They also focus on ease of use. The Zepp app provides data analysis. Users can view workout summaries. They can also track progress over time.

The update addresses the specific needs of HYROX participants. It provides data relevant to the sport. The watch’s features align with the demands of the race. The company aims to support athletes in their training. The company provides a tool for fitness tracking.

The T-Rex 3’s battery life is a key feature. Users can track long workouts. The watch also provides accurate GPS tracking. This is important for outdoor activities. The device provides feedback.

The company states they will continue to update the watch. They will release new features. They will also improve existing features. The company responds to user feedback. The company provides updates to improve the user experience.

