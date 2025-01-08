Amazon Launches Echo Spot, a Smart Alarm Clock with Customizable Display and Alexa Integration

Amazon launches Echo Spot, a smart alarm clock with vibrant sound, customizable display, and Alexa integration, priced at INR 6,449 for a limited time.

Amazon has introduced the Echo Spot, a compact and stylish Alexa-enabled smart alarm clock designed for bedside convenience. The device boasts a customizable display, vibrant sound quality, and smart home integration features. With multiple design options and functional capabilities, the Echo Spot aims to enhance daily routines and elevate the user experience.

Features and Design

The Echo Spot offers a 2.83-inch customizable touch-screen display, allowing users to choose from eight clock face designs and six vibrant color themes, including orange, violet, magenta, lime, teal, and blue. Its compact design ensures easy access to key features like alarms, weather updates, and song titles, making it a perfect addition to any bedside setup. The Amazon Echo Spot also includes a night mode to make checking the time during the night convenient without disturbing sleep.

Vibrant Sound Experience

Equipped with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, the Echo Spot delivers clear vocals and deep bass, ensuring a rich audio experience. Users can stream music, podcasts, and audiobooks from platforms like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and JioSaavn (subscription required). The display also shows song titles while music plays, offering a visual element to the audio experience. Volume can be adjusted either by asking Alexa or using the buttons on the device.

Alexa-Enabled Smart Home Control

The Echo Spot integrates seamlessly with Alexa-compatible smart home products, allowing users to automate daily tasks with Alexa Routines. For example, users can set up a morning routine to gradually brighten lights and play music or an evening routine to dim lights and play pre-selected entertainment. Thanks to Ultrasound Motion Detection, the Echo Spot can also trigger routines like turning on lights or music when someone enters the room.

Stay Connected with Loved Ones

With the Echo Spot, users can place audio calls, make announcements, or connect with other Alexa-enabled devices in the home using the Drop-In feature. This functionality adds an interactive and convenient way to stay connected with family and friends.

Privacy at the Forefront

As with all Amazon devices, the Echo Spot prioritizes user privacy. It comes with multiple privacy controls, including a microphone on/off button and the ability to manage voice recordings. Users can visit the Alexa Privacy Hub for more details on privacy features.

Pricing and Availability

The Echo Spot is available in Black and Blue colors on Amazon.in, Blinkit, and Croma’s online and offline stores. It is priced at INR 8,999, but customers can purchase it for a limited-time introductory price of INR 6,449.