AMD Introduces 5th Gen AMD EPYC Embedded Processors for Networking, Storage, and Industrial Edge Applications

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) has expanded its x86 embedded processor portfolio with the introduction of 5th Gen AMD EPYC Embedded processors. The AMD EPYC Embedded 9005 Series CPUs are engineered for embedded applications, offering a balance of high-performance computing with long-term reliability, system stability, and simplified development.

Built on the Zen 5 architecture, these processors provide industry-leading performance and energy efficiency, making them well-suited for networking, storage, and industrial edge computing.

Performance, Efficiency, and Scalability

The AMD EPYC Embedded 9005 Series processors are designed for compute-intensive applications, supporting configurations from 8 to 192 cores in a single socket. These processors offer:

1.3X increase in data processing throughput for networking workloads.

1.6X boost in throughput for storage applications.

1.3X higher socket throughput and 1.3X better performance-per-watt compared to competing solutions.

With support for up to 6TB of DDR5 memory per socket and 160 PCIe Gen5 lanes with CXL 2.0, the processors enable efficient data transfers and storage expansion for critical applications.

Purpose-Built Features for Reliability and Longevity

Extended Longevity

To meet embedded market demands, AMD provides 7-year product manufacturing support for the EPYC Embedded 9005 Series, ensuring system stability and reducing the need for frequent redesigns. AMD also plans to extend the design lifetime operation target from 5 years to 7 years for production SKUs, enhancing reliability for mission-critical applications.

System Resiliency and Security

Non-Transparent Bridging (NTB): Improves high availability in fault-tolerant systems by enabling CPU-to-CPU data exchange for failover protection in networking and storage applications.

DRAM Flush: Protects mission-critical storage by ensuring data is safely transferred from DRAM to non-volatile memory during power failures.

Dual SPI Support: Allows users to load a secure, proprietary bootloader for trusted execution environments.

Optimized for Embedded Development

The processors feature Yocto framework support, simplifying custom Linux distributions for embedded systems. Additionally, SPDK (Storage Performance Development Kit) and DPDK (Data Plane Development Kit) optimize performance for networking and storage workloads.

Industry Adoption and Availability

AMD is collaborating with key industry players like Cisco and IBM to bring these processors to market.

Cisco: “The AMD EPYC Embedded 9005 Series delivers the compute performance and scalability we require, from 192 cores to high memory and I/O bandwidth,” said Lukasz Bromirski, Director of Product Management at Cisco.

IBM: “The IBM Storage Scale System 6000 benefits from the high data availability and robust connectivity offered by AMD EPYC Embedded processors,” stated Matthew Geiser, IBM Storage for AI and HPC.

The AMD EPYC Embedded 9005 Series processors are currently available for early access customers, with production shipments scheduled for Q2 2025. These processors use the SP5 socket, ensuring compatibility with previous-generation AMD EPYC Embedded 9004 Series for an easy upgrade path.

