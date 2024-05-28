AMD Prepares to Launch 800-Series Motherboards Alongside Ryzen 9000 CPUs

AMD's 800-series motherboards, featuring the X870E chipset, are set to launch with the Ryzen 9000 "Granite Ridge" CPUs, offering USB4 connectivity and DDR5 support. Expected release: Q4 2024.

AMD is gearing up to release its new 800-series motherboard chipsets in conjunction with the next-generation Ryzen 9000 “Granite Ridge” processors later this year. The flagship chipset, the X870E, will replace the current X670E and bring several significant enhancements aimed at future-proofing AMD’s motherboard lineup.

Ryzen 9000 Series: The New Frontier

The Ryzen 9000 series, based on the “Zen 5” microarchitecture, is expected to be a game-changer in AMD’s processor lineup. These CPUs will continue to use the AM5 socket, ensuring compatibility with existing 600-series motherboards with necessary BIOS updates. The new processors are anticipated to debut around Computex 2024, scheduled from June 4-7, with a full release expected by the end of the year​​.

Key Features of the X870E Chipset

The X870E chipset brings a host of new features designed to enhance performance and connectivity:

: One of the standout features of the X870E chipset is the mandatory inclusion of 40 Gbps USB4 connectivity. This upgrade is facilitated through a combination of two Promontory 21 bridge chips and a discrete ASMedia ASM4242 USB4 host controller, although AMD’s QVL may allow other brands of USB4 controllers as they become available​. Memory Support: The X870E will support DDR5 memory, with an AMD-recommended “sweet spot” speed of DDR5-6400. Some motherboards may even support DDR5-8000 with EXPO profiles​​.

Compatibility and Future-Proofing

The decision to retain the AM5 socket means that users of Ryzen 7000 and Ryzen 8000 series processors will also benefit from the new 800-series motherboards. This compatibility ensures that existing AMD users won’t need to upgrade their motherboards to take advantage of the new features provided by the Ryzen 9000 series​.

Performance Expectations

The Ryzen 9000 “Granite Ridge” processors will feature 4nm “Zen 5” CCDs and an updated client I/O die, which will likely offer improved performance and efficiency. The processors will continue to use a chiplet design similar to the Ryzen 7000 series, but with enhancements to the memory controller and other internal components​​.

Launch Timeline

While the exact release date for the Ryzen 9000 series and the X870E chipset hasn’t been officially confirmed, sources suggest a launch around Computex 2024, with availability expected in the last quarter of the year. This timing aligns with AMD’s historical release patterns and ensures they stay competitive against Intel’s upcoming Arrow Lake processors​.