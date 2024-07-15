Amkette’s Gaming Arm EvoFox Unveils ‘The Deck’: India’s First Smartphone Gaming Console

EvoFox, a brand under Amkette, has announced the launch of the EvoFox Deck, India’s first smartphone gaming console. This innovative product is designed to enhance the mobile gaming experience with impressive performance, unparalleled features, and an exclusive Android and iOS application.

Features and Design

The EvoFox Deck is a comprehensive gamepad with native support for both Android and iOS platforms. It includes a KeyMap Mode specifically for Android touch-based games and supports popular Cloud Gaming Platforms. The gamepad is meticulously designed to elevate the mobile gaming experience, featuring cutting-edge Magnetic Hall Joysticks, RGB Halo Effect, backlit buttons with customizable mood lighting, and up to 8 hours of continuous gameplay.

Modes and Compatibility

The Deck offers two modes for smartphones: The Dojo Mode with native support on Android and iOS, and the Keymap Mode for Android only. Additionally, the Deck includes a PC mode with X Input support for Windows PC games.

The Dojo App

The exclusive Dojo App for Android and iOS serves as a bridge between the smartphone and the gamepad for games with native controller support. It provides setup guides, access to thousands of games across multiple genres, and a game center for easy access and updates. Available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, the EvoFox Dojo app pairs with EvoFox controllers for an enhanced gaming experience and will be continuously updated with exciting new features.

Keymap Mode and Cloud Gaming

With the Keymap Mode, users can map their touch points to the controller and play touch-only games like BGMI, Free Fire, Genshin Impact (on Android), and Mobile Legends. The Deck also supports all popular cloud and game streaming platforms like Steam Link, PS Remote Play, Xbox Remote Play, and Jio Cloud Games, as well as popular emulators such as PPSSPP, PSX, and N64, transforming your phone into a retro gaming powerhouse.

Performance and Craftsmanship

The Deck features magnetic hall joysticks, providing 360° seamless and precise control for an authentic gaming experience. Digital microswitch triggers offer high responsiveness and tactile feedback, enhancing performance. Crafted with premium materials such as prime polymers, generous silicone, and sculpted ergonomics, the Deck ensures a natural and comfortable gaming experience.

Statement from EvoFox Director

“Over the past decade, Amkette and EvoFox have dedicated themselves to delivering an immersive, console-like experience for smartphone gamers. In 2014, we launched India’s first smartphone gamepad, the Evo Gamepad Pro, and since then, we’ve released over four improved versions. Now, we’re very excited to introduce the EvoFox Deck—the most natural and thrilling evolution of the smartphone gamepad. With a form factor that truly embraces the smartphone’s inner gaming console, the EvoFox Deck pairs seamlessly with the Dojo app to elevate your mobile gaming experience. With the surge of high-end mobile games and the rise of cloud gaming, this category is poised for tremendous growth,” stated Varun Bapna, Director, EvoFox.

Pricing and Availability

The Deck is available at an attractive launch price of INR 2,999, offering premium ergonomics and craftsmanship, ensuring a lag-free and ultra-low latency gaming experience.