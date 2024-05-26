An Under-the-Radar Way to Profit from the AI Boom

Discover under-the-radar investment opportunities in the AI boom, focusing on the insurance and video game industries. Learn how AI is transforming these sectors and why they offer significant profit potential.

The AI boom is creating substantial opportunities for investors, but while big names like Nvidia and Microsoft often dominate the headlines, there are lesser-known avenues offering significant potential for profit. Here, we explore two under-the-radar sectors that stand to benefit immensely from the advancements in AI technology: insurance and video games.

The Insurance Industry: A Quiet Revolution

The insurance sector, traditionally slow to adopt technological , is on the cusp of a transformation driven by AI. The potential for AI to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve customer experiences is immense. Currently, insurance relies heavily on direct interactions and manual processes, but AI can automate and optimize these operations.

AI algorithms can analyze vast amounts of data to better assess risks, leading to more accurate pricing models and tailored insurance products. For instance, AI can revolutionize auto insurance by basing premiums on actual driving behavior rather than estimated mileage. This could include factors like the use of self-driving features and the types of roads driven on.

Investors can look at ETFs like IAK, which focuses on the insurance sector, to tap into this potential. Companies that integrate AI into their operations are likely to see significant cost savings and enhanced service offerings, making them attractive investment opportunities​.

Video Games: More Than Just Entertainment

The video game industry, already larger than the film and music industries combined, is set to be another major beneficiary of AI. The integration of generative AI can revolutionize game development by significantly reducing the time and cost required to produce games. AI can automate the creation of graphics, dialogue, and code, allowing developers to release games more quickly and efficiently.

For example, the anticipated release of “Grand Theft Auto VI” highlights the industry’s challenges, with development cycles extending over a decade. AI could shorten these cycles, enabling companies to bring high-quality games to market faster. Major players in this space include Take-Two Interactive, Electronic Arts, and platform companies like Apple and Google, which will benefit from the proliferation of mobile gaming​​.

Both the insurance and video game industries demonstrate how AI can transform existing business models and create new revenue streams. While the focus often remains on hardware and software giants, these sectors offer unique investment opportunities that are less crowded and potentially more lucrative.

Investing in these under-the-radar sectors can provide exposure to the AI boom’s benefits without the inflated valuations seen in more prominent tech stocks. As AI continues to integrate into various facets of business and daily life, identifying and investing in these quieter beneficiaries can yield substantial returns