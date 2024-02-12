An Update on the OnePlus 12R Storage Version

During the launch of the OnePlus 12R, we announced Trinity Engine, a new set of software algorithms that help keep your phone’s memory and storage running fast and smooth for years to come. Due to an error, we stated that the storage enhanced by Trinity Engine would be UFS 4.0 in some variants. I can now confirm that the storage in all variants of the OnePlus 12R is still enhanced by Trinity Engine but is actually UFS 3.1.



UFS 3.1 storage is the same fast storage you’ll find in phones like the OnePlus 11 Series, so your phone will still perform really well when reading and writing to memory. The OnePlus 12R also still features all the new Trinity Engine features we announced at launch, like launching apps faster than ever and keeping applications locked open for up to 72 hours, and was fully tested using UFS 3.1 storage. I can also confirm that the OnePlus 12R was fully certified by TUV SUD using UFS 3.1 memory, and, as a result, it is still certified to remain fluent for 48 months. Your OnePlus 12R will stay fast and smooth long into the future.

On behalf of our team, I’d like to apologize to everyone for this error. We remain hugely excited about the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R and hope you’ll love your device as soon as it arrives with you. Of course, I understand that some of you who have purchased or pre-ordered a OnePlus 12R may want to discuss this further with our team, and I’d encourage you to contact our Customer Service team through the usual channels.