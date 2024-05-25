Android 14 for TV Brings Performance Improvements, Picture-in-Picture, and More

Android 14 for TV brings performance boosts, picture-in-picture mode, new energy settings, and AI-powered recommendations, enhancing the smart TV experience.

Google has unveiled its latest operating system update, Android 14 for TV, during the recent I/O 2024 event. This update introduces significant performance enhancements, new features like picture-in-picture mode, and improved energy-saving options, all designed to deliver a more seamless and efficient user experience on smart TVs.

Key Performance Improvements

One of the standout features of Android 14 for TV is the notable performance boost. Google has optimized the system to be more responsive and snappier, ensuring smoother navigation and quicker app launches. This improvement is expected to reduce cold starts by 30% and background activity by 50%, making the overall user experience more fluid and enjoyable​.

Picture-in-Picture Mode

Android 14 for TV also introduces a revamped picture-in-picture (PiP) mode. This feature allows users to multitask by watching a video in a small window while browsing other apps or the home screen. This enhancement is particularly useful for those who want to keep an eye on live sports or news while checking emails or exploring new content. The PiP mode is expected to be available on select Android 14 TV models, providing a versatile viewing experience for users​.

Enhanced Energy Modes

In line with its commitment to sustainability, Google has added new energy modes to Android 14 for TV. These modes are designed to reduce power consumption when the TV is not actively in use. Users can select from three distinct settings based on their preferences and network usage patterns, helping to lower standby power consumption and prevent unnecessary energy usage​​.

Accessibility Improvements

Android 14 for TV also focuses on enhancing accessibility features. The update includes options for color correction, improved text readability, and easier navigation for users with motor difficulties. These features can be toggled on or off using remote shortcuts, making it easier for users to customize their viewing experience according to their needs.

AI-Powered Recommendations

Another exciting addition is the integration of Google’s Gemini AI, which will enhance content recommendations and descriptions on Google TV. This AI will help generate personalized suggestions on the home screen’s Featured carousel and fill in missing or untranslated descriptions for movies and shows, allowing users to discover new content effortlessly​​.

Availability

While these new features are promising, they will roll out gradually to users worldwide. Google has indicated that some users might start seeing these updates soon, with a broader rollout expected later this year​.