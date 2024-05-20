Android 15 Beta 2 Released: Here Are 3 Eligible and Affordable Smartphones

Explore the key features of Android 15 Beta 2 and discover three affordable smartphones eligible for this update. Stay ahead with the latest Android enhancements.

Google has rolled out the second beta of Android 15, bringing a host of new features and improvements. This update focuses on enhancing security, user experience, and device performance. With the new beta now available, several smartphones have been confirmed to support this update. Here’s an in-depth look at the top three affordable smartphones eligible for Android 15 Beta 2.

Android 15 Beta 2: Key Features

Android 15 Beta 2 introduces several noteworthy features:

Private Space: This feature acts as a digital safe, allowing users to hide apps in a separate area. It’s particularly useful for securing sensitive apps like banking or health applications, which can only be accessed via a fingerprint or a separate password​​. Improved Permissions and Security: Apps can now request access to only the most recent photos, enhancing user privacy. Additionally, new security measures prevent malicious apps from launching activities in the background, mitigating “task hijacking” risks. Enhanced Multitasking and User Interface: The update brings a redesigned volume panel, haptic feedback for volume adjustments, and a new predictive back feature that ensures smoother transitions between tasks and activities. There are also improvements in picture-in-picture (PiP) mode for better user experience​.

Eligible and Affordable Smartphones for Android 15 Beta 2

Google Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a is a standout choice for experiencing Android 15 Beta 2. Known for its powerful performance and excellent camera capabilities, the Pixel 6a offers a great balance of features and affordability. With the latest beta, Pixel 6a users can benefit from enhanced security features and the new Private Space functionality, making it a top contender for those looking to test the latest Android updates.

Key Specifications:

Display: 6.1-inch OLED

Processor: Google Tensor

Camera: 12.2 MP dual-pixel

Battery: 4410 mAh

Price: Around $349

OnePlus Nord N20 5G

OnePlus Nord N20 5G is another excellent device that supports Android 15 Beta 2. This smartphone is known for its robust performance, fast charging capabilities, and solid build quality. The inclusion of Android 15 Beta 2 will bring advanced security features and a better multitasking experience, thanks to the enhanced user interface improvements.

Key Specifications:

Display: 6.43-inch AMOLED

Processor: Snapdragon 695

Camera: 64 MP triple camera

Battery: 4500 mAh

Price: Around $299

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is a budget-friendly smartphone that doesn’t compromise on performance. With Android 15 Beta 2, users will experience improved battery health management and the latest privacy enhancements. The Redmi Note 12 is ideal for those looking for a reliable device to explore the newest Android features without breaking the bank.

Key Specifications:

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 700

Camera: 50 MP dual camera

Battery: 5000 mAh

Price: Around $199

The release of Android 15 Beta 2 brings a slew of exciting new features and improvements, making it an eagerly awaited update for tech enthusiasts. The Google Pixel 6a, OnePlus Nord N20 5G, and Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 stand out as excellent affordable options for users looking to experience the latest Android version. These smartphones offer a great balance of performance, features, and price, making them ideal for those wanting to stay ahead with the latest technology.