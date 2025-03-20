Android 16 Beta 3.1 Lands with Critical Fixes for Pixel Users

Android 16 Beta 3.1 is now rolling out to Pixel devices with fixes for Settings app crashes, screen brightness issues, battery drain, and memory leaks. Get the update now!

Just days after the release of Android 16 Beta 3, Google has rolled out a crucial patch in the form of Android 16 Beta 3.1. This minor update, bearing build number BP22.250221.013, focuses on squashing several troublesome bugs that surfaced in the previous beta, addressing issues that impacted the daily usability for Pixel device owners enrolled in the beta program.

The swift release of Beta 3.1 underscores Google’s commitment to refining the Android 16 experience as it progresses towards a stable public release, anticipated around Google I/O in May. While Beta 3 brought the platform to a stable API level, meaning developers can now finalize their app compatibility, this follow-up patch emphasizes stability and performance improvements.

According to the official release notes posted on the Android Beta Program subreddit, Android 16 Beta 3.1 tackles four key issues reported by beta testers. One of the most significant fixes addresses a bug that caused the system Settings app to crash repeatedly. This issue, tracked as Issue #403303683, particularly affected users who had set their device language to something other than English. For these individuals, navigating the phone settings became a frustrating experience, with the app closing unexpectedly on launch. This fix will undoubtedly be welcomed by the affected beta testers, allowing them to regain full control over their device configurations.

Another prominent bug addressed in this update involved erratic screen brightness behavior. Issue #392522561 detailed how the screen brightness would oscillate unexpectedly between the brightness level specified by an app and the system’s automatic or user-defined brightness setting. This flickering and inconsistent brightness proved distracting and could potentially impact battery life. Beta 3.1 aims to resolve this visual anomaly, providing a smoother and more predictable display experience.

Beyond these user-facing issues, Google also focused on under-the-hood performance improvements. The release notes mention fixes for two problems that were causing performance degradation on enrolled devices. One fix targets excessive battery drain resulting from high CPU load. This drain could lead to devices heating up and requiring more frequent charging, impacting overall user satisfaction. The other performance fix addresses occasional memory leaks within the system server. Memory leaks can gradually slow down a device and lead to instability, so resolving this issue is crucial for a consistent and responsive user experience.

It is important to note that Android 16 Beta 3.1 does not introduce any new features. The focus is solely on rectifying the bugs introduced or present in Beta 3. This targeted approach demonstrates Google’s dedication to ensuring a stable foundation before adding further functionalities. Beta 3 itself brought notable additions, including Auracast support for Bluetooth LE Audio, enhancing accessibility for users with compatible hearing aids in public spaces. It also introduced an “outline text” accessibility feature designed to improve text legibility for individuals with low vision. These features remain intact in Beta 3.1.

The update is currently rolling out over-the-air (OTA) to all eligible Pixel devices enrolled in the Android Beta Program. This includes Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Users can check for the update by navigating to Settings > System > Software Update on their devices. Google has indicated that it might take up to 24 hours for the update to reach all eligible devices. For users experiencing the crashing Settings app issue, restarting their Pixel phone might expedite the arrival of the update notification.

The rapid release of Beta 3.1, just five days after Beta 3, signals Google’s proactive approach to addressing issues raised by the developer and user community. This iterative process is a hallmark of beta programs, allowing for real-world testing and feedback to shape the final product. While some users have reported other minor issues with Beta 3, such as delayed notifications or problems with wallpaper resizing, it remains to be seen if these will be addressed in future beta releases or in the stable version of Android 16.

For developers, the platform stability achieved with Beta 3 remains significant. They can now confidently test their apps against the final Android 16 APIs and publish updates to the Google Play Store in preparation for the official release. The bug fixes included in Beta 3.1 further solidify this stable platform, ensuring a more reliable environment for app testing and development.

As the Android 16 beta program progresses, users can expect at least one more beta release, Beta 4, before the stable version arrives. These subsequent betas will likely continue to refine the operating system, addressing any remaining bugs and potentially introducing minor tweaks based on ongoing feedback. The promptness of the Beta 3.1 release suggests Google is taking user reports seriously and is committed to delivering a polished and stable Android 16 experience later this year. Pixel users enrolled in the beta program are encouraged to install the update and continue providing feedback through the appropriate channels to help shape the final version of the operating system.