Anvil Cables and Wirepas Introduce India’s First Cloud-Based Smart Meter Prepayment System with RF Mesh Technology

India is taking a major step in its smart metering journey with the launch of a cloud-based electricity prepayment system powered by RF mesh technology. This initiative is led by Anvil Cables Private Limited (Anvil), a key player in India’s power transmission and distribution sector, in collaboration with Wirepas, a leading name in IoT connectivity. The system, which aligns with the Indian AMI Standard Bidding Document (SBD), has been deployed across five lacs (500,000) smart meters in Assam and Kashmir, ensuring reliable, scalable, and cost-effective connectivity.

India’s Transition to Cloud-Based Prepayment Smart Meters

India is the first country to implement a nationwide cloud-based prepayment system for electricity metering, moving away from traditional keypad and token-based systems. Leading this change are APDCL in Assam and KPDCL in Kashmir, which have successfully adopted this advanced prepayment system. The move enhances efficiency, ensuring seamless electricity transactions while minimizing consumer disruption.

RF Mesh Technology for Reliable Connectivity

The challenging terrains of Assam and Kashmir demand robust communication infrastructure. To address this, Anvil Cables partnered with Wirepas to integrate RF mesh technology into smart metering rollouts. This technology enhances network performance, allowing instant disconnect and reconnect capabilities, while also introducing new functionalities that improve user experience. Consumers can now differentiate between a power outage and balance depletion, leading to better electricity management.

Seamless, Cost-Effective Prepayment System

The cloud-based prepayment system is priced on par with conventional electricity metering systems, offering automated transactions for improved electricity access. Consumers can conveniently top up their electricity balance from anywhere, at any time. Additionally, the system provides low-balance alerts and suggests recharge amounts based on consumption, ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply.

Industry Leaders on the Collaboration

Speaking on the initiative, Tushar Dalmia, Director at Anvil Cables, highlighted the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality products and long-term partnerships:

“Our electricity distribution utility customers in East and North India trust us for reliable products and services. For wireless AMI technology, we rely on Wirepas, which offers the industry’s best RF mesh technology. This collaboration has successfully driven smart metering rollouts in Assam and Kashmir.”

Meanwhile, Teppo Hemiä, CEO of Wirepas, emphasized Wirepas’ role in supporting India’s ambitious smart metering rollout:

“With 5 million smart meters installed, the government’s prepayment scheme has been crucial in advancing the RDSS initiative. Our partnership with Anvil Cables in Kashmir and Assam has ensured a seamless rollout of a cloud-based prepayment system that delivers reliable services for both consumers and utilities. This success sets a strong benchmark for other states across India.”