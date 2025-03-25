Apple AirPods Max with USB-C Gain Lossless Audio and Ultra-Low Latency in Major Update

For audiophiles and gamers who invested in Apple’s premium AirPods Max headphones, the wait might just be over. Apple has just announced a significant upgrade that promises to unlock the true potential of these high-end headphones. Get ready to experience your favorite music and games with unprecedented clarity and responsiveness, all thanks to the magic of USB-C connectivity.

In a move that will surely excite owners of the USB-C variant of the AirPods Max, Apple revealed that a forthcoming software update will enable both lossless and ultra-low latency audio when the headphones are connected via a USB-C cable. This update, slated to arrive next month, will be available as a free firmware update alongside the release of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4. This means that your iPhone, iPad, or Mac will finally be able to deliver the pristine audio quality that the AirPods Max hardware is capable of.

For too long, a wired connection to the AirPods Max felt like it wasn’t living up to its promise, especially considering its premium price tag. While the wireless Bluetooth connection offered convenience, it inherently involved some level of audio compression, preventing listeners from experiencing the full richness and detail of lossless audio tracks. Now, with this update, that bottleneck is being removed.

Imagine listening to your favorite tracks on Apple Music, which boasts over 100 million songs in lossless audio. With the USB-C connection and the upcoming software, the AirPods Max will finally be able to reproduce these tracks in their full 24-bit, 48 kHz glory. This means you’ll hear every subtle nuance, every delicate instrument, and every breath the artist intended you to hear. It’s a listening experience that many have been craving, and it’s finally within reach.

But the benefits don’t stop at just enjoying music. This upgrade has significant implications for music creators as well. Apple states that the ultra-low latency audio enabled by the USB-C connection will allow musicians to seamlessly integrate their AirPods Max into their professional workflow. Imagine using Logic Pro or other music creation apps and being able to monitor your recordings and mixes with virtually no delay. This opens up new possibilities for songwriting, beat making, production, and mixing, making the AirPods Max a serious tool for audio professionals.

Furthermore, the update will make the AirPods Max the only headphones that enable musicians to both create and mix in Personalized Spatial Audio with head tracking when connected via USB-C. This is a game-changer for immersive audio production, allowing creators to fine-tune the spatial elements of their mixes with unparalleled precision.

Beyond music, the ultra-low latency audio will also be a boon for gamers and livestreamers. Audio lag can be incredibly disruptive in fast-paced games, often making the difference between victory and defeat. With this update, Apple promises that the audio response while gaming on AirPods Max will be comparable to the native built-in speakers on Macs, iPads, and iPhones. This means significantly reduced delay, leading to a smoother and more immersive gaming experience. Similarly, livestreamers who rely on accurate and timely audio feedback will find this upgrade invaluable.

To further enhance the wired listening experience, Apple is also introducing a new $39 USB-C to 3.5mm audio cable. While the company already offers a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter, this new cable goes the other way, allowing AirPods Max users to connect to devices that lack USB-C ports. This could be particularly useful when traveling and wanting to use your premium headphones with in-flight entertainment systems or older audio equipment. Interestingly, Apple notes that this adapter will also work in reverse, allowing users to connect their iPhones or iPads to the audio-in ports found in some car stereos, expanding its utility beyond just the AirPods Max.

The current USB-C version of the AirPods Max is priced at $549 (U.S.) and comes in five colors: midnight, starlight, blue, purple, and orange. This update adds significant value to this premium product, finally delivering on the promise of high-fidelity wired audio that many users expected.

This move by Apple demonstrates a commitment to providing the best possible audio experience for its users. By enabling lossless and ultra-low latency audio over USB-C, they are not only catering to the demands of audiophiles and gamers but also empowering music creators with a versatile and high-performing tool.

The upcoming software update is a welcome addition for AirPods Max owners with the USB-C port. It finally unlocks the potential for a truly exceptional wired listening experience, bringing unparalleled audio quality and responsiveness to music, movies, and games. If you’ve been waiting for a reason to dust off that USB-C cable that came with your AirPods Max, it looks like your patience is about to be rewarded. Get ready to hear and experience your audio like never before.