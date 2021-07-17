Apple back to school offer includes free AirPods for iPad or Mac buyers

Apple has some exciting offers going as part of its Back to School program in India. That includes free AirPods for students who buy an iPad or a Mac. Apple said the offer applies to students or parents who wish to buy these for their wards. That apart, teachers and staff members of registered Universities and other teaching institutions too are eligible to avail of this offer.

To avail of the free AirPods offer, one has to buy any model of the iPad or an iPad Air. For those seeking to buy a Mac device, here too the offer applies to any model of the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, an iMac, Mac Pro, or the Mac Mini. On offer is the AirPods that comes with wired charging though Apple will let you upgrade to a higher model if you wish.

For instance, if it is the AirPods with wireless charging that you wish to have, you will have to fork out an extra Rs. 4000, which otherwise costs Rs. 18,900. For the Air Pods Pro, this stands at an additional Rs. 10,000 though the same sports a sticker price of Rs. 24,900. The AirPods with wired charging has a regular price tag of Rs. 14,900.

Other offers liked up by Apple as part of the Back to School program include a discounted price for the MacBook devices. Similarly, there is a 20 percent discount available on AppleCare while the Apple Music subscription is available for Rs. 49 per month, something that also lets you have free subscription to Apple TV+ along with free three months subscription to Apple Arcade. Plus, other stuff like the Apple Pencil or the keyboard is available for a discount as well.

Students who wish to make the most of the above offers will have to be studying in any of the registered schools or universities or other educational institutes in India or have just taken admission. Apple will be verifying your credentials using UNiDAYS where you will have to provide your school ID as well as the school address. It is only after Apple successfully verifies your details that you will be able to avail of the offer.

Also, it being a limited period offer, you will have to act fast to make the most of it.