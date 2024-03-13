Apple Bids Farewell to Iconic MacBook Air Design After Over a Decade

In a move that marks the end of an era, Apple has officially retired the iconic design of the MacBook Air, a staple in the tech giant’s lineup for more than a decade. The announcement came as Apple introduced a significant redesign for the MacBook Air, featuring new colors, a refreshed design, and the introduction of the M2 processor, signaling a major upgrade to its computing capabilities.

Key Highlights:

The MacBook Air’s design overhaul is its most significant in over a decade.

Introduction of the M2 processor, offering a considerable performance boost.

The new design aligns more closely with the aesthetic of the MacBook Pro series.

The MacBook Air was first introduced by Steve Jobs in 2008, famously showcased as being so thin it could fit into a manila envelope.

The latest MacBook Air redesign departs from the familiar tapered design, opting for a look that aligns with the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros launched at the end of 2021. This model boasts a 13.6-inch screen, slightly larger than the previous 13.3-inch models, and includes a 1080p camera, doubling the resolution of its predecessor.

With the introduction of the M2 processor, Apple promises a 40% speed increase, marking the biggest generational leap since the debut of Apple’s in-house chips for computers in November 2020. The MacBook Air, along with the 13-inch MacBook Pro which also received the M2 upgrade, remains a testament to Apple’s innovation in the computing space, contributing significantly to the company’s revenue.

Despite the iPhone’s dominance in Apple’s sales figures, the Mac lineup, including the MacBook Air, has seen a steady performance, accounting for nearly 11% of the company’s revenue in the last quarter, outpacing both the iPad and Apple’s wearables and home products in terms of revenue contribution.

The decision to overhaul the MacBook Air was influenced by a desire to update the device significantly from its last major redesign in 2018, which introduced a Retina display. Originally slated for a 2021 release, the redesigned MacBook Air’s launch was postponed due to supply-chain disruptions, a global chip shortage, and internal design challenges. This redesign not only emphasizes Apple’s commitment to innovation but also to maintaining the MacBook Air’s status as a leading lightweight laptop since its dramatic unveiling by Steve Jobs in 2008.

Apple‘s retirement of the iconic MacBook Air design represents not just the end of a significant chapter in Apple’s design history but also the beginning of a new era of innovation and performance for one of its most beloved products. The introduction of the M2 chip and a redesigned chassis signifies Apple’s ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in personal computing. As we bid farewell to the classic design, the future of the MacBook Air looks brighter than ever, promising enhanced performance and a modern aesthetic that aligns with Apple’s current design philosophy​​​​.