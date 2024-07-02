Apple Expands AI Horizons: Gemini AI to Join iPhone’s AI Arsenal

Apple is reportedly gearing up to introduce Google’s Gemini AI to its devices this fall, potentially coinciding with the September iPhone launch event. This revelation comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his newsletter, Power On. This move follows Apple’s earlier announcement at WWDC about integrating ChatGPT into its devices alongside other AI features.

Apple’s AI Ambitions: Multiple Partnerships Explored

Gurman indicates that Apple is engaging with various AI companies, including Anthropic. However, the Google Gemini deal is anticipated to be the first official announcement. This collaboration would expand Apple users’ AI assistant options, adding to the previously disclosed ChatGPT integration and Apple’s native AI capabilities.

Apple Intelligence: A New Frontier in AI

Apple’s software chief, Craig Federighi, alluded to a possible Google collaboration shortly after the company’s recent keynote. Interestingly, Apple reportedly declined a partnership with Meta due to reservations about the quality of its Llama chatbot.

Apple is preparing to launch its own AI system, Apple Intelligence, in beta this fall, initially exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Gurman proposes that Apple might eventually introduce subscription-based AI features as part of its long-term strategy to monetize these functionalities.

Apple’s AI Ecosystem: Third-Party Partnerships and Revenue Generation

In the meantime, Apple stands to gain from its partnerships with third-party AI services. The company will receive a share of in-app purchases when users subscribe to AI chatbot services through its devices. Apple hopes that Apple Intelligence will drive revenue growth and incentivize users to upgrade to newer models.

Apple’s potential partnership with Google for Gemini AI signifies a strategic move in the competitive AI landscape. By integrating Gemini AI, alongside ChatGPT and its own Apple Intelligence, Apple aims to solidify its position as a leader in AI innovation while providing users with a diverse array of AI-powered tools and services.