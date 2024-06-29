Apple Expands Headphone Accommodations to Mac with macOS Sequoia Update

Apple is bringing its popular Headphone Accommodations feature, previously available on iOS devices, to Mac computers with the upcoming macOS Sequoia update. This feature allows users to customize audio settings on their AirPods and Beats headphones, enhancing the listening experience for those with hearing sensitivities.

How It Works

Headphone Accommodations offers personalized audio adjustments, amplifying soft sounds and modifying frequencies to improve clarity and crispness for music, movies, calls, and podcasts. Originally introduced in iOS 14, this accessibility feature is now being integrated into macOS, demonstrating Apple’s commitment to inclusive design.

Accessing the Feature

Mac users running the latest macOS Sequoia beta can find the Headphone Accommodations options under System Preferences > Accessibility > Audio. While the feature was reportedly non-functional in the first beta, Apple has addressed the issue in subsequent updates, making it fully operational.

Compatible Devices

The expanded Headphone Accommodations feature is compatible with a wide range of Apple and Beats headphones, including AirPods Pro (1st and 2nd generation), AirPods (2nd and 3rd generation), AirPods Max, Apple EarPods, and various Beats models like Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, and more.

Beyond Headphone Accommodations

macOS Sequoia is also set to introduce other notable features, such as enhanced Continuity options for seamless interaction between Mac and iPhone, including screen mirroring and control. Additionally, a dedicated Passwords app will streamline password management, and Apple Intelligence is expected to bring AI-powered capabilities to the Mac ecosystem later this year.

Availability

While macOS Sequoia is currently in beta testing, the official release date is yet to be announced. Apple enthusiasts and those seeking improved audio accessibility on their Mac computers can anticipate the update’s arrival later this year.