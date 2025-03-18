Apple Gears Up for Foldable Future: iPhone and iPad Pro Reportedly Entering Mass Production in Late 2026

Apple to reportedly start mass production of foldable iPhone and iPad Pro in the second half of 2026. Analyst reports suggest a late 2026 or 2027 launch for these highly anticipated devices.

Apple, a company long observed for its measured approach to emerging technologies, is reportedly preparing to enter the foldable device market with significant force. Multiple sources indicate that the tech giant plans to begin mass production of a foldable iPhone and a foldable iPad Pro in the second half of 2026. This move signals a potential shift in Apple’s strategy, finally addressing the growing demand for devices with flexible displays.

According to reports citing analyst Jeff Pu from GF Securities, both foldable devices have recently entered the critical New Product Introduction (NPI) phase at Foxconn, Apple’s primary manufacturing partner. The NPI phase encompasses the intricate journey from initial concept and design to engineering, prototyping, and ultimately, mass manufacturing. This progression suggests that Apple’s foldable ambitions are moving beyond mere research and development into tangible product realization.

The timeline provided by Pu aligns with previous speculation from other industry analysts, including Ming-Chi Kuo of TF Securities International, who also suggested a potential production start for foldable Apple devices in the fourth quarter of 2026. Such consistent reporting from well-regarded sources lends credence to the likelihood of these foldable devices materializing within the predicted timeframe.

While Apple remains characteristically tight-lipped about unreleased products, numerous leaks and reports offer glimpses into what these foldable devices might entail. The foldable iPhone is rumored to adopt a “book-style” design, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series. It could feature a primary inner display measuring around 7.8 inches and a secondary cover display of approximately 5.5 inches. Notably, some reports suggest Apple aims for a crease-free inner display, a significant challenge in foldable technology.

Furthermore, the foldable iPhone might incorporate a dual-lens rear camera setup and could potentially forgo Face ID in favor of a side-mounted Touch ID sensor, possibly to conserve internal space within the foldable form factor. The device is also speculated to utilize premium materials such as a titanium alloy casing and a hinge constructed from stainless steel and titanium alloy.

The foldable iPad Pro is expected to feature a significantly larger, potentially 18.8-inch foldable OLED screen. This larger canvas could position the device as a versatile hybrid, potentially bridging the gap between a traditional tablet and a compact laptop. There is also speculation that this larger foldable device might even run macOS, offering a touch-screen Mac experience for the first time. Some reports even hint at the inclusion of an under-display Face ID setup for the foldable iPad Pro.

The entry of Apple into the foldable market is anticipated to have a substantial impact on the industry. While foldable smartphones currently represent a smaller segment of the overall market, Apple’s reputation and large customer base could significantly boost their adoption. Analyst Ross Young predicts that Apple’s entry could lead to over 30% market growth in the foldable category in 2026.

The development of foldable devices is a complex undertaking, requiring advancements in display technology, hinge mechanisms, and software optimization. Apple’s decision to reportedly begin mass production in the second half of 2026 suggests that they have made significant progress in overcoming these technical hurdles.

The software side is also crucial for a seamless foldable experience. Recent reports suggest that Apple’s upcoming iOS 19 and macOS 16 updates, expected in 2025, could lay the groundwork for these new foldable form factors. These updates might include redesigned interfaces and features that take advantage of the larger, flexible displays and the ability to switch between different screen sizes and orientations.

For Apple, entering the foldable market could represent a significant opportunity to revitalize iPhone revenue, which reportedly saw a slight year-over-year decline in the recent quarter. The introduction of a highly anticipated new product category could attract both existing Apple customers looking to upgrade and potentially draw in new users eager to experience Apple’s take on foldable technology.

The timeline suggests that if mass production begins in the latter half of 2026, consumers could potentially see these foldable iPhones and iPads hit the market by late 2026 or, more likely, in 2027. This anticipation is building among tech enthusiasts and industry observers eager to witness Apple’s execution in this evolving device category.

Apple’s move into foldable devices marks a significant step for the company and the broader mobile technology market. If the reports prove accurate, the second half of 2026 could usher in a new chapter for Apple, characterized by innovation in flexible display technology and the introduction of devices that could redefine how users interact with their iPhones and iPads. The coming months will likely bring further details as Apple’s plans progress towards the rumored mass production phase.