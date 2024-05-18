Apple Introduces Feature to Reduce Motion Sickness on iPhones and iPads

Apple's iOS 18 introduces Vehicle Motion Cues to reduce motion sickness on iPhones and iPads, alongside other accessibility features like eye tracking and music haptics.

Apple has announced a new feature aimed at reducing motion sickness for iPhone and iPad users during travel. The feature, called Vehicle Motion Cues, is part of a broader suite of accessibility updates coming with iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year.

Understanding Vehicle Motion Cues

Vehicle Motion Cues work by displaying animated dots on the edges of the screen to represent changes in vehicle motion. This visual feedback helps mitigate the sensory conflict between what users see on their screens and what they feel while traveling, which is a common cause of motion sickness. This feature is particularly useful for passengers who often struggle to use their devices during car journeys.

How It Works

The system uses the device’s sensors to detect vehicle movements and then translates these into visual cues on the screen. These cues aim to synchronize the user’s visual and physical sensations, reducing the likelihood of motion sickness. This is especially beneficial for those who use their devices for reading or watching videos while traveling.

Other Accessibility Features

In addition to Vehicle Motion Cues, Apple is introducing several other accessibility features:

Eye Tracking: This feature uses the front-facing camera and AI to allow users to control their iPhones and iPads with their eyes. It’s designed to help users with physical disabilities navigate their devices more easily. Music Haptics: This feature enables users who are deaf or hard of hearing to experience music through vibrations. The Taptic Engine in the iPhone will play taps and textures that correspond to the audio, making music more accessible. Vocal Shortcuts: Users can create custom voice commands for Siri to execute specific tasks, making it easier to perform complex actions with simple vocal prompts. CarPlay Improvements: New updates for CarPlay include voice control, color filters, and bold text options, enhancing the in-car experience for users with visual and auditory impairments.

These updates reflect Apple’s ongoing commitment to making technology accessible to all users. The features will be available later this year, with more details expected at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. This move is part of Apple’s broader strategy to integrate advanced AI and machine learning technologies into their products to enhance user experience and accessibility.