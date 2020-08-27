Apple iPad and AppleWatch Series 6 clears European Eurasian Commission, market launch anytime soon

While Apple has confirmed it would be launching the iPhone 12 a few weeks later than the usual September launch window, speculation is rife that it might go ahead with the launch of two of its other products, the iPad and Apple Watch Series 6.

That the launch of both the Apple tablet and wearable is expected sometime soon is being estimated from the fact that both have made it past the Eurasian Economic Commission. While that is a strong hint of both making it to the market soon, there is no info as to when exactly either of the two devices can be seen reaching store shelves.

Unfortunately, there isn’t anything mentioned about the internal build of either the iPad or the Apple Watch, considering that the Eurasian Economic Commission does not reveal the specifications of the device that make it through them. However, the listing does have mention of a tablet carrying the Apple trademark.

Besides, the site also stated the said tablet runs iPadOS 14, which again is one of the most significant hints of it being a new iPad after all. Worth mentioning, the iPad OS 14 happens to be the latest iteration of the iPad oriented platform that Apple had announced at the WWDC 2020 event held a few months back. The site also carried the model numbers A2072, A2270, A2316, A2324, A2325 A2428, and A2429 for the iPad device.

As for the smartwatch, the site claimed it to run watchOS 7, also announced during the WWDC 2020 event. The model numbers mentioned for the AppleWatch are A2291, A2292, A2351, A2352, A2355, A2356, A2375, and A2376.

Also, if the iPad and Apple Watch is indeed launched in September, it would be the first time that the smartwatch will be launched before the iPhone. As mentioned earlier, Apple has confirmed during its earnings call; the iPhone 12 launch has been pushed back by a few weeks. According to an earlier rumor, the iPhone 12 could be launched around October, that too, in a staggered manner. All things considered, experts opine the iPad and AppleWatch Series 6 might get launched during the week starting September 6.