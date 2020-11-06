Apple iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max now up for pre-order in India, shipping starts Nov. 13

Here finally is the moment that hardcore iPhone fans in India might have been waiting for; Apple has announced the remaining two iPhone 12 models, the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are up for pre-order. The process has started today in India, precisely at 18:30 hours.

This comes three weeks after Apple has started accepting orders for the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro. Towards that, the Apple online store opened simultaneously all around the world exactly at 1 PM UTC. That comes to 1 PM in the UK and 2 PM in continental Europe while the same translates to 6:30 PM here in India. On the whole, its 35 countries and regions around the world that will get to order the most affordable and most expensive iPhone 12 models.

Those who’d like to procure the device directly from authorized outlets in the country will have to wait till November 13. That is also the day shipping gets underway as well.

Price

iPhone 12 Mini

Coming to the price, the base iPhone 12 Mini starts at Rs. 69,990 which applies to the 64 GB model. The next model with 128 GB onboard is priced at Rs. 74,900 while the highest rated iPhone 12 Mini model costs Rs. 84,900.

The choice of colours includes White, Blue, Green, Product Red, and Black.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the top-end model and starts at Rs. 1,29,900 for the version with 128 GB of native storage. Next up is the model with 256 GB of storage and costs Rs. 1,39,900 while the highest rated model with 512 GB onboard storage will set you back a cool Rs. 1,59,900.

Colour options include Silver, Graphite, Gold, and Pacific Blue.

Check out for discounts and other offers accompanying the launch. For instance, there is a flat Rs. 6,000 cashback available on the iPhone 12 Mini when bought using an HDFC credit card. Plus, there is also the six months no-cost EMI offer as well.

Similarly, opting for the iPhone 12 Pro Max can let you have cashback of Rs. 5,000 while there is an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 applicable when bought using an HDFC debit card.