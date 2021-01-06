Apple iPhone 12 outselling the iPhone 11 in the US

The iPhone 12 is one of the best smartphones of 2020 and if you still need proof of that, here it is – the four-model range together has made up 76 percent of all the iPhone devices sold in the US during the October-November period. That betters the record set by the iPhone 11 family that went on to constitute 69 percent of all the iPhone devices sold during the same period in 2019.

The above figures have been released by the Consumer Intelligence Research Partners or CIRP which claimed to have taken inputs from 243 Apple customers in the US who have bought a new iPhone right after the iPhone 12 series have been launched.

This goes on to show the overall popularity of the iPhone 12 series, of which the base iPhone 12 proved to be the bestseller. The base model alone made-up 27 percent of all iPhone devices sold during the period. Interestingly, the iPhone 11 sold in far higher numbers when launched, making up 39 percent of all iPhone sales during the October to November period in 2019.

Worth mentioning, the iPhone 12 went for a staggered release this year. The iPhone 12 was launched on October 23 while the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max releasing on November 13.