Apple iPhone 12 pricing revealed in new leak, speculated to start at Rs. 48000 for iPhone 12 Mini, 64 GB

Perhaps this was the only thing left about the iPhone 12 that we didn’t know so far, and we have it now in complete details. It is the pricing structure of the upcoming Apple iPhone 12 series that has been leaked by Twitter user Apple RUMOURs who has come up with the pricing of four iPhone 12 models starting with the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 to the two Pro models, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

According to what Apple RUMOURs has to say, things start with the iPhone 12 Mini 64 GB which is priced $649 and comes to around Rs. 48,000. Next up is the 128 GB version of the same that is priced $699 and roughly translates to Rs. 51,250. Lastly, there is the 256 GB model of the iPhone 12 that will come for 799, or around Rs. 58,580.

⚡️iPhone 12 PRICING⚡️ I got ✅✅✅ – 12 mini (5.4”) :

64GB $649

128GB $699

256GB $799 – 12 (6.1”) :

64GB $749

128GB $799

256GB $899 – 12 Pro (6.1”) :

128GB $999

256GB $1099

512GB $1299 – 12 Pro Max (6.7”) :

128GB $1099

256GB $1199

512GB $1399 — Apple RUMORs (@a_rumors1111) October 1, 2020

The iPhone 12 also starts at the same 64 GB model that is priced at $749 which translates to around Rs. 54,920 while the 128 GB version of the same is priced $799 or Rs. 58,580. The top iPhone 12 model comes with 256 GB of storage and is priced $899, or Rs. 65,920 by direct conversion.

With the iPhone 12 Pro, things start at 128 GB and top out at 256 GB. The starting model will set you back $999 or Rs. 73,250 while the 256 GB variant is priced $1,099, which comes to around Rs. 80,580. The 512 GB iPhone 12 Pro is priced at $1,299 or Rs. 95,250 by direct conversion.

Lastly, there are the top-of-the-line iPhone 12 Pro Max which too has a three-model line-up comprising of 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB variants. The prices of each model as mentioned by the tipster is $1,099, $1,199, and $1,399 respectively. By direct conversion, the corresponding prices in Indian currency will come to Rs. 80,580, Rs. 87,910, and Rs. 1,02,580 respectively.

Now, before you start to get too excited, the above are rumors at best and needs to be ingested with caution. After all, Apple is yet to formally announce any of these. What’s more, there are also rumors of it being five iPhone 12 models set for launch this year with at least two of those, the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 likely to be launched on October 16.