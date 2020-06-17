Apple iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max rumored to come with 120 Hz displays

The iPhone 12 might come with the higher 120 Hz refresh rate after all. This has been revealed by Ross Young of DSCC who shared a list of phones due out in 2020 and will have 120 Hz display.

However, it is the two Pro models – iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max that are mentioned to have the higher refresh rate displays. That would mean the base iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will still have the conventional 60 Hz displays. Most smartphones top out at that though the recent trend has been to offer displays with higher refresh rates, preferably 90 Hz if not 120 Hz outright.

The Galaxy S20 series offers 120 Hz displays, as does the OnePlus 8 Pro. Asus ROG Phone 2 and the just launched Oppo Find X2 also feature 120 Hz displays. With the screen refreshing itself that fast, it becomes a lot more visually pleasing to the eyes while the scrolling experience too shows marked improvement.

However, all of that enhancement comes at the expense of battery power. Meanwhile, there also are rumours of Apple opting for a battery that isn’t bigger than 4400 mAh to power the iPhone 12 series of phones. For comparison, the iPhone 11 Pro Max came with a 3969 mAh battery and any improvement over that will definitely be welcome, more so considering 120 Hz displays drain more power.

In yet another rumour story doing the rounds, the upcoming iPhone 12 will likely be thinner than the iPhone 11. According to reports from the supply chain contacts, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is going to be all of 7.4mm at its thickest point. That is a wee bit thinner than the 8.1mm thickness of the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Lastly, if Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities is to be believed the upcoming iPhone 12 won’t come bundled with headphones this time. This is believed to be a deliberate move on the part of Apple to push demand for the AirPods, with analysts pointing out this could lead to 20 million AirPods getting sold.