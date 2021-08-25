Apple iPhone 13 rumored to launch on September 17

To all those who might have been waiting with bated breath for the iPhone 13 to arrive, here finally is the news they have been waiting for Apple is tipped to launch the iPhone 13 on September 17 followed by the AirPods 3 on September 30. Credit for the above revelation goes to a Weibo account holder by the name @PandaIsBald claiming all four iPhone models are set for launch on September 17. The above has also been picked up by the Chinese website IT Home that spotted the dates on an e-commerce app.

Unfortunately, the above has not been backed by credible sources, which makes the claim quite dubious. The screenshots can easily be faked, and Apple was already rumored to launch the upcoming iPhone version in September. In light of that, cooking up a story and backing that up with a fake screenshot shouldn’t be too tricky.

That said, there is also the possibility of the above being true after all. It is in September that Apple launches its newest iPhone models, and it might well be true all four of the iPhone models are launched on September 17 itself. As MacRumors pointed out, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives too had claimed the iPhone 13 is slated for launch on the third week of September, and September 17 is the last day of that time window.

Further, Apple’s Vice President of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, Lisa Jackson has put up a new profile picture on Twitter that has been shot inside the Steve Jobs Space Theatre. The picture depicts the VP herself with the concentric circular highlights from the Space Theatre’s ceiling and other stage lights shown in the background.

However, what had led the above image to have been taken during an ongoing shoot in anticipation of the mega September event is the presence of some production equipment in the far corner of the stage. That definitely points to some shooting being undertaken at the Space Theatre. So, this again is an indication of something cooking inside the Apple camp and that points to hectic preparations underway for the September event.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait for too long to come across the truth as it is just about a month left for everything to come to the fore. Stay tuned as we keep our eyes and ears focused on the upcoming event.