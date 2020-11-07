Apple iPhone 13 to have an improved ultra wide-angle lens with autofocus tech

It has been just weeks that two of the iPhone 12 models went on sale while pre-orders for the remaining two opened just yesterday. However, that isn’t stopping iPhone 13 rumours from making headlines already.

According to what noted Apple analysts Ming Chi Kuo had to share (via MacRumors) in one of his most recent research notes, the forthcoming iPhone 13 will see a marked improvement in its camera capability. That again would be brought about largely by the fitment of an enhanced ultra wide-angle lens though there is no word yet if the rest of the camera specs are going to be the same as that of the current model.

Kuo stated Apple would be upgrading to f/1.8, 6P ultra wide-angle lens with autofocus for the iPhone 13. That no doubt will make for a considerable improvement over the f/2.4, 5P ultra-wide lens with a fixed focus that the current iPhone 12 comes with.

Kuo also stated there are going to be four iPhone 13 models for launch in 2021 as it is with the iPhone 12. Display sizes are going to be the same as well as with the current line-up, which includes a 5.4-inch sized iPhone 13 Mini at one end of the size spectrum and the iPhone 13 Pro Max at the other end with a 6.7-inch display. In between, there is going to be the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro having 6.1-inch sized displays.

Unfortunately, there isn’t anything else that Kuo is able to share at the moment, which does leave quite a few queries unanswered. For instance, there is no word yet if the iPhone 13 displays will have 120 Hz refresh rates, something that the present crop missed out on. Also, iPhone fans will love to know if there is going to be any other upgrades with the camera, such as an extra lens or whatever.

In any case, Kuo is of the opinion that a similar camera design will be carried over to the iPhone 14 as well. Apple also recently patented a new under-display Touch ID technology based on shortwave infrared waves. That too could be introduced on future iPhone 12 models, including the successor to the iPhone SE 2020.

Watch this space for the latest developments.