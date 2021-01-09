Apple iPhone 13 will be slightly thicker than iPhone 12, will continue with the same 7P camera lens tech

It has just been a week into the new year and the earliest we can expect the next iPhone model to arrive is around the fall season. But that isn’t stopping the iPhone 13 from being the subject of all sorts of leaks and speculations. Take for instance the latest on this which is claiming the iPhone 13 will have a similar external build like that of the iPhone 12, save for a slightly larger depth.

According to MacOtakara, the iPhone 13 will be thicker by 0.26 mm but will carry the same length and breadth as that of the iPhone 12. The basic design is going to be the same, which includes the flat edges though the notch will likely be slightly smaller this time. That, according to the Japanese blog, owes it to the change in position of the top receiver that has led to a reduction in the size of the TrueDepth camera.

A smaller sized notch would be a welcome change for the iPhone 13 as the same has started to look quite ungainly, what with the current trend being that of the all-screen display with just the minimalist notch. Even an under-screen selfie cam has started to appear, which means even the notch might well be on the way out.

Coming to the rear cam, the blog claimed the camera bump would remain identical to the iPhone 12 though there likely would be a single sapphire glass layer covering all three lenses. That would make it seem a single bloc with the three individual lenses not being distinctly visible. Further, the iPhone 13 Pro is speculated to have the same sized camera module as that of the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

That, if true, will mean the ultra-wide angle lens on the iPhone 13 Pro will have sensor-shift stabilization along with maybe even 2.5x optical zoom as well. The same set of features are available on the iPhone 12 Pro Max but not on the iPhone 12 Pro. If the same is rectified on the forthcoming iPhone 13 series, that would no doubt make for substantial development.

Meanwhile, noted Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo has claimed the iPhone 13 will have the same camera tech as the iPhone 12. That refers to the seven-element lens arrangement or 7P lens that debuted on the iPhone 12. That makes the wide-angle lens have an f/1.6 aperture, which makes for an improvement over the f/1.8 aperture seen on the iPhone 11 series. Kuo said Apple would stick with the same basic camera tech till at least 2022.

Kuo also added that Largan and Genius Electronics would likely be competing to supply the components that go into the making of the 7P lens tech.