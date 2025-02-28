Apple iPhone 16e vs Samsung Galaxy S24: A Detailed Comparison

Choosing between the Apple iPhone 16e and Samsung Galaxy S24 can be challenging, as both smartphones bring cutting-edge features and top-tier performance. This comparison covers all key aspects, including display, camera, performance, battery life, and more, helping you decide which device suits your needs best.

Design and Build Quality: Apple iPhone 16e vs Samsung Galaxy S24

The Apple iPhone 16e features a glass front, glass back, and an aluminum frame, while the Samsung Galaxy S24 steps up with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for both the front and back, along with an Armor Aluminum 2 frame for extra durability. Both devices offer IP68 water and dust resistance, but the iPhone 16e can withstand depths of up to 6 meters for 30 minutes, compared to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes on the Galaxy S24.

Another key difference is weight—both devices weigh approximately 167g, making them light and easy to handle. In terms of size, the iPhone 16e measures 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm, while the Galaxy S24 is slightly more compact at 147 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm.

Display Quality: Apple iPhone 16e vs Samsung Galaxy S24

The iPhone 16e is equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with HDR10 support, 800 nits HBM, and a 1200 nits peak brightness. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S24 boasts a 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and an impressive 2600 nits peak brightness. Additionally, the Galaxy S24 includes an Always-on display, which the iPhone 16e lacks.

While both displays provide excellent clarity, brightness, and color accuracy, the Galaxy S24 has a slight edge due to its LTPO technology and higher peak brightness, which improves outdoor visibility.

Performance and Software: Apple iPhone 16e vs Samsung Galaxy S24

The iPhone 16e is powered by the Apple A18 chip (3 nm), featuring a Hexa-core CPU and Apple GPU (4-core graphics), running on iOS 18.3.1. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is available in two chipset variants: the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (USA/Canada/China) and the Exynos 2400 (International). It features up to 10-core processing power and runs on Android 14 with One UI 6.1.1, promising 7 major Android upgrades.

When it comes to memory and storage, the iPhone 16e offers 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, all paired with 8GB RAM and NVMe storage for smooth performance. The Galaxy S24, on the other hand, provides 128GB, 256GB (8GB or 12GB RAM), and 512GB storage with UFS 3.1 (128GB variant) and UFS 4.0 (higher storage variants), ensuring fast read and write speeds.

Camera Performance: Apple iPhone 16e vs Samsung Galaxy S24

The iPhone 16e sports a 48 MP wide camera with PDAF and OIS, capable of recording up to 4K at 60fps. On the front, it features a 12 MP selfie camera with SL 3D depth sensing and Dolby Vision HDR recording.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 offers a triple-camera setup, including a 50 MP wide camera, a 10 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12 MP ultrawide camera. It supports 8K video recording and HDR10+, making it more versatile in photography and videography.

In low-light photography, the Galaxy S24 has the advantage of larger sensors and AI-powered processing, while the iPhone 16e delivers a more natural color tone and accurate details in images.

Battery and Charging: Apple iPhone 16e vs Samsung Galaxy S24

The iPhone 16e comes with fast wired charging, achieving 50% in 30 minutes, and wireless charging at 7.5W via Qi technology. The Galaxy S24 is powered by a 4000 mAh battery, supporting 25W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging, making it more flexible in terms of power management.

While the Galaxy S24 offers faster wired and wireless charging, the iPhone 16e is optimized for long battery life thanks to iOS optimizations and efficient power management.

Connectivity and Additional Features: Apple iPhone 16e vs Samsung Galaxy S24

Both devices support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and NFC. However, the Galaxy S24 has a USB Type-C 3.2 port with DisplayPort 1.2 and OTG support, whereas the iPhone 16e only features a USB Type-C 2.0 port. Security-wise, the iPhone 16e relies on Face ID, while the Galaxy S24 features an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Another highlight of the Galaxy S24 is Samsung DeX support, which enables users to use their smartphone as a desktop-like experience when connected to a monitor. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16e provides Emergency SOS and satellite messaging features, adding extra safety benefits.

Availability: Apple iPhone 16e vs Samsung Galaxy S24

The iPhone 16e is expected to be available in Black and White, while the Galaxy S24 offers a wider selection of colors, including Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Jade Green, Sandstone Orange, and Sapphire Blue.

Pricing: Apple iPhone 16e vs Samsung Galaxy S24

Apple iPhone 16e Starts at ₹59,900 – Best Buy Link!

Samsung Galaxy S24: Starts at ₹50,999 – Best Buy Link!

Conclusion: Which One Should You Buy?

The Apple iPhone 16e and Samsung Galaxy S24 cater to different types of users, each excelling in key areas. The iPhone 16e is ideal for those already embedded in the Apple ecosystem, appreciating the seamless integration with other Apple devices, along with long-term software support and tight privacy controls. The A18 chip delivers exceptional performance, especially for content creators, video editors, and those who rely heavily on apps optimized for iOS. Its camera system is perfect for those who prefer natural color reproduction and easy-to-use camera features, especially for social media uploads.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S24 stands out for users seeking flexibility, customizability, and cutting-edge hardware innovations. With its high refresh rate display, versatile triple-camera system, and faster charging options, the Galaxy S24 is designed for power users, mobile gamers, and photography enthusiasts. The inclusion of Samsung DeX further enhances its appeal for those who want to extend their smartphone into a productivity powerhouse.

Ultimately, choosing between the Apple iPhone 16e and Samsung Galaxy S24 depends on your software preferences, camera priorities, battery expectations, and ecosystem loyalty. Both devices deliver flagship-level experiences, ensuring you won’t be disappointed regardless of your choice.