Apple iPhone SE 3 set for launch in early-2022 will be 5G-ready, likely to be priced $399

Apple has already jumped on to the 5G bandwagon, what with all its latest iPhone 12 models being 5G capable. Things are expected to be the same henceforth. What that means is the iPhone 13 range too is expected to be 5G ready when it launched this fall, and so are going to be the iPhone 14 series set for debut in 2022.

However, 2022 is also going to be special in that all iPhone models launched during the year will be 5G capable. That includes the new iPhone SE3 model that is expected to be ready by the first half of 2022. This is going to be interesting as one of the biggest USPs of the iPhone SE range has been its affordable price tag. Now, it remains to be seen if Apple is able to keep the price within the reach of the masses while still being 5G capable.

Meanwhile, Nikkei Asis claimed in one of the most recent reports that the upcoming iPhone variant is going to be powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chip. This is also the processor that is touted to power the iPhone 13 range and will go on to power the iPhone SE 3 just a few months down the line. This, if true will be a real game-changer for a device slated for launch in the budget segment while still having the most advanced processor available. For 5G connectivity, there is going to be the Snapdragon X60 chips on board too.

However, the iPhone SE3 is speculated to continue with an LCD display, all of 4.7-inches. This is in spite of the company having opted for the more dynamic OLED panels across its entire iPhone 12 range. While a direct explanation of this is lacking, maybe this is a cost-cutting measure and will help Apple to keep costs low. As it is, the current iPhone SE 2020 sells for $399, and the same is expected to continue with the upcoming model as well.

Keep watching for more on this as the story evolves.