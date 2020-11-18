Apple MagSafe charger less capable than the regular MagSafe

Here is something more that we know of the MagSafe Duo charger that Apple had first introduced in October but has made it to the company site only now. Unfortunately, there is nothing to be too excited about with the latest revelations given that the max charging speed mentioned is only 14W, which is also slower than the single MagSafe charger rated at 15 Watts.

That is not all though as the $129 price mentioned is also a bit on the higher side, more so given that that does not include a power adapter as such. What that means is you have to shell out more for a 20W USB-C power adapter. Even that will have you capped at 11W max charging speeds.

The least that you need to get to the 14W charging speeds is a 27W charger. And if you wish to limit yourself to only official Apple accessories, you will need to opt for the 30W adapter meant for the MacBook Air. And that will require you to fork out an additional $49. So, to achieve 14W charging speeds using official Apple accessories, you will have to part with $178 in total.

For those not in the knowing, the MagSafe Duo is a wireless charging solution for Apple devices and gets its name thanks to its ability to charge both the iPhone and the Apple Watch at the same time. Meanwhile, the accessory is still listed as Coming soon’ on the Apple site with no firm launch date mentioned as yet.