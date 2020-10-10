Apple offering iPhone 11 buyers free AirPods as part of Diwali offer

Here is more reason to opt for the iPhone 11 this festive season, if the exemplary phone that it is isn’t enough, that is. For there is the AirPods for the taking that is being provided for free to buyers of the flagship Apple device this month as a Diwali sale offer. The sale starts on October 17 and will last till stocks are available.

The offer that has been announced on the home page of the Apple online store that started operations just weeks back. Also, the deal is quite lucrative considering that the AirPods are priced Rs. 14,900 when bought individually while the same with a wireless charging case will set you back Rs. 18,900. The AirPods Pro costs Rs. 24,900 though that is not part of the deal.

As for the iPhone 11, its price as mentioned in the Apple online store is Rs. 68,300 for the base 64 GB model. The next higher model with 128 GB of storage is priced Rs. 73,600 while the top model with 256 GB of storage costs a cool Rs. 84,100.

However, it might be worth checking out the deals that Flipkart or Amazon is offering on the iPhone 11. For instance, Amazon is offering the base iPhone 11 model for a shade under Rs. 50,000. Flipkart too is promising exciting discounts on flagship phones, with a new deal announced every few hours.

In that case, the best option could be to check the pros and cons of each deal and opt for the best one. For instance, buying the iPhone 11 from Amazon could still be beneficial even if you factor in the price of the AirPods.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale starts on October 16 while the Amazon Great Indian Shopping festival gets underway a day later, that is on October 17.